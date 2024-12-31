New Year 2025: Dubai Night Sky To Light Up With Fireworks - When And Where To Watch Online

New Year 2025: Watching New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai is an unforgettable experience. Here are the top spots to catch the spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky as the world rings in 2025.

New Year 2025: Best places to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai

Burj Khalifa: The iconic landmark hosts one of the world's most famous fireworks shows, with live entertainment, food trucks, and a carnival atmosphere at Burj Park.

Atlantis, The Palm: Enjoy a gala dinner with a performance by Lionel Richie, followed by a dazzling fireworks show visible from various points along Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina

Dubai Festival City Mall: Catch a daily fireworks show from December 6 to January 12, culminating in a special midnight show on New Year's Eve.

Bluewaters and JBR: Soak up breathtaking views of the fireworks over the coastline.

Global Village: Witness seven different fireworks shows from 8 pm to 1 am, making it perfect for families with young children.

Hatta: Revel in nature's beauty as fireworks light up the skies near the Hatta Sign, offering a serene and magical start to 2025.

New Year 2025: More locations in Dubai to witness fireworks

Al Seef: Enjoy a traditional setting along Dubai Creek, perfect for a relaxed yet festive atmosphere.

Dubai Parks and Resorts: Celebrate with a laser show followed by fireworks at 7 pm and 9 pm.

Emirates Golf Club: Enjoy a gala event with fireworks, food, and live performances.

Jumeirah Golf Estates: Ring in 2025 with a rock 'n' roll gala, featuring Oasis and The Police tribute acts.

New Year 2025: How to watch fireworks online