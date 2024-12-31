Published 17:17 IST, December 31st 2024
New Year 2025: Dubai Night Sky To Light Up With Fireworks - When And Where To Watch Online
New Year 2025: Here are the top spots to catch the spectacular fireworks display in Dubai that will light up the night sky as the world rings in 2025.
New Year 2025: Watching New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai is an unforgettable experience. Here are the top spots to catch the spectacular fireworks display that will light up the night sky as the world rings in 2025.
New Year 2025: Best places to watch New Year's Eve fireworks in Dubai
Burj Khalifa: The iconic landmark hosts one of the world's most famous fireworks shows, with live entertainment, food trucks, and a carnival atmosphere at Burj Park.
Atlantis, The Palm: Enjoy a gala dinner with a performance by Lionel Richie, followed by a dazzling fireworks show visible from various points along Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina
Dubai Festival City Mall: Catch a daily fireworks show from December 6 to January 12, culminating in a special midnight show on New Year's Eve.
Bluewaters and JBR: Soak up breathtaking views of the fireworks over the coastline.
Global Village: Witness seven different fireworks shows from 8 pm to 1 am, making it perfect for families with young children.
Hatta: Revel in nature's beauty as fireworks light up the skies near the Hatta Sign, offering a serene and magical start to 2025.
New Year 2025: More locations in Dubai to witness fireworks
Al Seef: Enjoy a traditional setting along Dubai Creek, perfect for a relaxed yet festive atmosphere.
Dubai Parks and Resorts: Celebrate with a laser show followed by fireworks at 7 pm and 9 pm.
Emirates Golf Club: Enjoy a gala event with fireworks, food, and live performances.
Jumeirah Golf Estates: Ring in 2025 with a rock 'n' roll gala, featuring Oasis and The Police tribute acts.
New Year 2025: How to watch fireworks online
- If you can't make it to Dubai in person, you can still catch the fireworks displays online.
- Live Stream on YouTube: Dubai's official YouTube channel will likely stream the fireworks displays live.
- Dubai Media Incorporated: Their website and social media channels may also broadcast the fireworks live.
- Local News Websites: Websites like Gulf News, Khaleej Times, and The National may also provide live coverage of the fireworks displays.
