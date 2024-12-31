New Year 2025: Sydney Midnight Fireworks Set To Ring In 2025, When And Where To Watch The Dazzling Sky Show

New Year 2025: Thousands jockeyed for the best vantage point at Sydney Harbor as the city prepared to welcome the new year with its world-renowned fireworks display. Every year, Australia celebrates the arrival of the new year with extravagant fireworks displays, and New Year 2024 Eve will be no different. Thousands are expected to flock to prime harbourside spots to watch Sydney's famous fireworks, the traditional 12-minute pyrotechnic display to ring in the new year, with queues forming at many vantage points since early morning.

If you are missing out on witnessing the dazzling Sydney skyline, here's how you can watch the fireworks display at your home.

Sydney Midnight Fireworks: All you need to know

Sydney, the capital of New South Wales (NSW) state, is one of the world's first major cities to welcome each New Year, with a public countdown and fireworks display over its iconic Opera House. More than 100 artists were engaged to produce Sydney New Year’s Eve 2024.

For the first time, fireworks will dazzle the harbour from both the east and west sides of the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge, the glorious Sydney Opera House and rooftops across the Sydney skyline, promising a spectacular midnight display for audiences stretching the foreshore.

Robbie Williams to perform live at Sydney Opera House

Robbie Williams will deliver a live performance from the Sydney Opera House that will be projected on both sides of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Sydney Midnight Fireworks: Know the full schedule

Smoking Ceremony

A ritual of purification and unity of smouldering native plants on the iconic vessels Tribal Warrior, Mari Nawi and Wirawi will begin at 7.30 pm.

Welcome to Country

At 8.30 pm, Welcome to Country Elders from the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council welcome visitors to Gadigal land.

Pylon projections and lighting effects

At 8.30 pm, projections enliven the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons throughout the night. Lighting effects on the eastern side dazzle the harbour foreshore.

Calling Country fireworks

At 9 pm, a celebration of sky, land and sea country will be presented by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists through music, dance and illustration.

Sydney Harbour Lights

At 9.15 pm, boats adorned with lights create a visual spectacle as they glide across the harbour.

Live singalong with Robbie Williams

At 11.45 pm, the countdown to 2025 begins. Robbie Williams will perform along with the thousands who have assembled.

Fireworks

At midnight, ring in the new year with the world's best fireworks show. Featuring pyrotechnics launched from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Sydney Opera House and other Sydney landmarks, together with a stunning soundtrack by composer Luna Pan.

Sydney Midnight Fireworks: Live broadcast and streaming details