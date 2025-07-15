Oral Health Key For Cancer Care Helps In Boosting Survival Rates: AIIMS Researchers

Oral health plays a crucial role in overall well-being. It not only impacts your dental health but also your general health, preventing serious health issues and improving your quality of life.

According to the researchers from the All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), oral health plays a significant role in cancer care and boosts survival rates.

What does the publication suggest?

The presence of pathogenic oral bacteria such as Porphyromonas gingivalis and Prevotella intermedia has been shown to elevate incidence and adversely affect overall cancer-specific and disease-free survival, as per the reports.

Researcher's Comments on Oral Health

Researchers say that it is abundantly clear that oral healthcare plays a significant role in enhancing health-related outcomes, including those related to cancer survivorship. The evidence underscores the necessity of integrating oral health practices not only at the primary care level but throughout all healthcare settings.

The study also cited multiple global instances that establish a link between oral health and head and neck cancer (HNC). It was revealed in the study that routine dental visits over the past 10 years were associated with reduced cancer mortality.

The oncologists urged initiatives such as the toothbrushing programs to increase oral care and implement oral mouth rinse-based point-of-care (PoC) 3 testing for early diagnosis of periodontal disease.