Pakistani TikToker Maryam Faisal Becomes Fifth Victim In Ongoing Influencer MMS Leak Scandal: After Pakistani influencers Kanwal Aftab, Minahil Malik, Mathira Mohammad, and Imsha Rehman, popular TikToker Maryam Faisal has become the fifth target of a data breach.

An alleged MMS featuring TikTok star Maryam Faisal in an intimate moment with a partner has surfaced on social media, generating widespread speculation and debate, according to a leading Pakistani media outlet.

Who is Maryam Faisal?

Maryam Faisal is a popular TikToker from Pakistan with lakhs of followers. She is known for her engaging content, which includes lifestyle videos, dances, and other entertaining clips.

Who are the other victims of the alleged MMS leaks involving Pakistani influencers?

Before Faisal's video became viral, four other Pakistani influencers became victims of the alleged Pakistani influencers' MMS leaks. Minahil Malik who is also a social media influencer came under the radar of the MMS leaks to which she claimed that the video was fake and a complaint has been lodged with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Malik tells her 18 lakh followers on Instagram, “It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”