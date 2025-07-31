Pancakes, Chicken, Chhas: Kiara Advani’s Nutritionist Reveals What The Actress Did To Be Bikini-Ready For War 2

For her upcoming release, War 2, where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is garnering all the attention. The actress will be seen in an action-packed avatar in this Ayan Mukerji directorial, which is further extending the YRF Spy Universe. But if there is one thing about the movie that netizens can stop talking about, it is Kiara Advani’s bikini scene, where she can be seen flaunting her toned body.

Recently, her nutritionist, Nicole Linhares Kedia, spoke to Pinkvilla to reveal what the actress ate to get the stunning body. She said, “Kiara had a fairly clean eating style; she loves ghar ka khana, but for this transformation, the biggest challenge was dialling in her macros, specifically increasing her protein intake while keeping her in a steady caloric deficit. We had to be extremely precise. Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured, even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of parmesan on her Buddha Bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimising what she ate to align with getting her into her best shape.”

Protein pancakes as a morning staple

Apart from her rigorous shoot and packed training schedule, Kiara maintained her daily rituals, especially her breakfast. These pancakes can be made at home easily, and they include oat flour, walnut flour, and protein powder, topped with maple syrup or monk fruit sweetener, fresh berries, and a generous dollop of homemade hazelnut butter. The high-protein and fibre-rich breakfast gave her a satisfying and energising start to the day.

Grilled chicken, curries, and veggies for lunch and dinner

Nicole revealed that Kiara’s main meals were full of flavor and nourishment. She said, “Lunch and dinner often featured grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame, pesto hummus, vegetable crudités, and foods she genuinely enjoys. We kept her meals light but high in protein and tailored them closely to her training and shoot schedule.”

Sattu as her desi secret drink for post-workout recovery

