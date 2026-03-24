Plants Can Also Get Sunburnt In Summers, Know Tips To Have Green Foliage All Season Long

Summers in India can be extremely hot, with many parts of the country facing heatwave conditions, dry heat, or high humidity. Such intense weather can affect plants badly, as they struggle to cope with sudden changes in temperature and often need extra care to survive.

If you want to grow plants or simply keep them alive during the summer, this guide offers practical tips to help them cope with the heat.

Watering pattern

During summer, the top layer of soil dries out two to three times faster, while the roots can remain waterlogged. Before watering your plants, follow the finger test: insert your finger about two inches into the soil. If it feels dry, water the plant thoroughly until excess water drains from the bottom. Make sure you empty the saucers after 30 minutes.

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Shade is important

Place your potted plants on the east or north side of your home, or under 50% shade nets. Direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm can scorch the leaves. Yellow or crispy edges on the leaves indicate stress. Keep plants close together to create a slightly more humid environment.

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Mosturise

Cover the top of the soil with a one to two-inch layer of coco peat, dry neem leaves, or crushed pistachio shells. This helps reduce water evaporation by up to 30% and keeps the soil temperature more stable.

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