Updated 24 March 2026 at 20:42 IST
Plants Can Also Get Sunburnt In Summers, Know Tips To Have Green Foliage All Season Long
A proper care routine can prevent problems such as wilting, dry leaves, overwatering, and root rot. Maintain the right balance of hydration, provide adequate shade, and stay attentive to keep your plants healthy without overwatering.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Summers in India can be extremely hot, with many parts of the country facing heatwave conditions, dry heat, or high humidity. Such intense weather can affect plants badly, as they struggle to cope with sudden changes in temperature and often need extra care to survive.
If you want to grow plants or simply keep them alive during the summer, this guide offers practical tips to help them cope with the heat.
Watering pattern
During summer, the top layer of soil dries out two to three times faster, while the roots can remain waterlogged. Before watering your plants, follow the finger test: insert your finger about two inches into the soil. If it feels dry, water the plant thoroughly until excess water drains from the bottom. Make sure you empty the saucers after 30 minutes.
Advertisement
Shade is important
Place your potted plants on the east or north side of your home, or under 50% shade nets. Direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm can scorch the leaves. Yellow or crispy edges on the leaves indicate stress. Keep plants close together to create a slightly more humid environment.
Advertisement
Mosturise
Cover the top of the soil with a one to two-inch layer of coco peat, dry neem leaves, or crushed pistachio shells. This helps reduce water evaporation by up to 30% and keeps the soil temperature more stable.
Humidity Hacks
Arrange pots on trays filled with pebbles and a small amount of water. As the water slowly evaporates, it can increase the surrounding humidity by up to 40%. Avoid misting the leaves daily, as this can lead to fungal growth.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 20:42 IST