Raha, Dua, Saraayah, Lara: Know The Meaning Of New-Gen Star Kids' Name

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra just revealed their little ‘princess’ name, and it is beautiful beyond imagination.

Bollywood celebrities often choose their baby names that either honour their roots or blend their own names, creating something fresh and meaningful. Recently, several A-listers have embraced parenthood, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. From Lara and Raha to Dua and Saraayah, celebs are choosing names that feel simple yet are one of a kind.

Here is what these names truly mean.

What does the name ‘Saraayah’ mean?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have named their baby girl Saraayah. Several baby-naming websites state that the name ‘Saraiyah’ comes from the Hebrew name Sarai, which means “princess.”

Advertisement

In the Old Testament, Sarai was Sarah’s original name. The modern spelling Saraiyah began appearing in records around 2007 and is often associated with grace and divinity. Kiara and Sidharth have given the name their own twist by changing the spelling to Saraayah, making it personal and unique.

What does the name Dua Padukone Singh mean?

On November 1, 2024, a day after Diwali, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the first glimpse of their baby girl and also announced her name - Dua Padukone Singh.

Advertisement

Explaining its meaning in the caption, the actors wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿 Dua : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers." This year, they revealed her face as well.

What does the name Raha Kapoor mean?

Alia Bhatt once shared the many meanings of ‘Raha’ on Instagram and explained how each one matched the emotions she and Ranbir felt when their daughter arrived.

She wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings…Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”

What does the name Lara Dhawan mean?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their baby girl in June 2024 and named her Lara. The name has several meanings and origins in different cultures. In Latin, it comes from lares, the Roman gods who protected homes and fields.