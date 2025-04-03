Rakul Preet, Kriti Sanon Add Ghee to Their Coffee: What Are The Health Benefits of Bulletproof Coffee?

Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon have recently joined the growing list of celebrities who are incorporating ghee into their morning coffee routine. | Image: X

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon have recently joined the growing list of celebrities who are incorporating ghee into their morning coffee routine. The practice, known as Bulletproof Coffee, has gained significant attention in wellness circles for its purported health benefits. But what exactly is Bulletproof Coffee, and why are these stars making it part of their daily ritual?

What is Bulletproof Coffee?

Bulletproof Coffee is a high-fat, energy-boosting beverage made by blending regular coffee with healthy fats like organic unsalted butter, ghee (clarified butter), or MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil. The idea behind this drink is that these fats provide a quick source of energy for the brain, thanks to their ability to be easily digested and converted into ketones, which the body uses for fuel.

The drink was popularized by American entrepreneur Dave Asprey, who claims to have discovered the idea after trying yak butter-enriched tea while in Tibet, which boosted his energy and mental clarity during high-altitude treks.

The Health Benefits of Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee is touted for several health benefits, making it particularly popular among those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Here are some of the key advantages:

Aids Concentration and Mental Performance: The combination of caffeine and healthy fats can provide an immediate boost in focus and cognitive function.

Sustained Energy: Unlike sugary or carb-heavy breakfast options, Bulletproof Coffee provides a long-lasting energy boost without causing the typical glycemic spikes, preventing the post-breakfast energy crash.

Promotes Satiety: The fats in Bulletproof Coffee help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the need for a mid-morning snack and supporting intermittent fasting practices.

Supports Skin and Immune Health: Ghee, in particular, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, which are beneficial for skin health, boosting immunity, and aiding digestion.

Balances Hunger Hormones: Coconut oil, a common addition, contains medium-chain fatty acids that help regulate hunger hormones like ghrelin, reducing cravings.

The Downsides of Bulletproof Coffee

While Bulletproof Coffee is packed with benefits, it's important to consider some potential downsides:

High in Calories and Saturated Fat: A typical cup can have around 230 calories and 21 grams of saturated fat. This may not be suitable for individuals with high cholesterol or those on a calorie-restricted diet.

Lacks Essential Nutrients: If you replace a balanced, nutrient-dense breakfast with Bulletproof Coffee, you risk missing out on essential vitamins, fiber, and other nutrients typically found in foods like yogurt, oatmeal, or eggs with vegetables.

How to Make Bulletproof Coffee

For those interested in trying this creamy coffee for themselves, here's a basic recipe:

The Classic Ketogenic Recipe:

1. Brew a cup (240 ml) of high-quality coffee.

2. Add 1-2 teaspoons of unsalted butter or ghee (preferably from grass-fed cows).

3. Add 1-2 teaspoons of MCT oil or coconut oil.

4. Blend everything together in a blender until creamy.

Alternative Recipes:

Bulletproof Matcha: For those who prefer tea, substitute matcha for coffee in the recipe.

Decaf Bulletproof Coffee: If caffeine affects your sleep, simply use decaffeinated coffee instead.

Vegan Bulletproof Coffee: Skip the butter or ghee and use only MCT or coconut oil. You can also add cocoa butter for a richer taste.

When to Drink Bulletproof Coffee?