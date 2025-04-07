Raw Milk for Skincare? Experts Warn of Hidden Dangers Behind Instagram’s Viral Beauty Trend

Raw milk returned as a viral skincare remedy on Instagram this year, but experts warned that this popular trend could do more harm than good. Despite Bollywood endorsements and social media buzz, dermatologists advised users to approach the raw milk craze with caution, citing lack of scientific evidence and the risk of serious skin reactions.

Bollywood Stars Add to the Buzz

Several influencers and celebrities promoted raw milk as a natural toner or acne treatment. Mira Rajput Kapoor, entrepreneur and wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, revealed on her YouTube channel, “My mother and I use raw milk as a toner to keep our skin hydrated and radiant.” Actress Shobhita Dhulipala also shared in an interview that she often incorporated raw milk into her routine for its simplicity and the presence of lactic acid, which helps with exfoliation.

The use of raw milk gained popularity for its supposed ability to fade acne marks, brighten the skin, and treat hyperpigmentation. These benefits, largely anecdotal, fueled the trend among skincare enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

Dermatologists Weigh In on Potential Benefits

However, dermatologists and skincare experts pushed back against the hype.

Dr Mahnaz Jahan Begum, celebrity cosmetologist and founder of Keraderm Clinics in Kolkata, acknowledged some benefits of raw milk, stating, “Raw milk might help with acne. Its antibacterial properties, particularly lactic acid, deep cleanse pores and remove acne-causing bacteria, reducing inflammation and giving you clear, smooth skin.”

She added, “The beta hydroxy acid present in raw milk is effective for exfoliating the skin, while the lactic acid helps remove tan, blemishes, and correct uneven skin tone, resulting in a brighter and more even complexion.” She also noted that raw milk may help in collagen production, reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

But Dr Begum also issued a word of caution, “While these benefits are well-known, it's essential to note that the scientific evidence supporting the use of raw milk for skin care is largely anecdotal and not extensively scientifically proven.”

Proceed with Caution

Dr Pallavi Pandey, dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, also acknowledged raw milk’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory traits. “These can help reduce acne-causing bacteria and calm the redness and irritation associated with acne. Incorporating raw milk into your skincare routine may help prevent breakouts over time, leading to clearer, healthier skin,” she said.

Dr Archana Batra, dermatologist and founder of SkinSense Clinic, New Delhi, stressed on caution. “Raw milk can moisturise and exfoliate the skin mildly due to its lactic acid content. However, it is not a miracle ingredient and should be used carefully to avoid bacterial contamination. Properly formulated skincare products are always safer.”

The Risk of Bacterial Contamination

While many hailed raw milk as a miracle solution, experts were united in their warning about the risks and side effects of applying unpasteurised milk to the skin.

Dr Vidushi Jain, dermatologist and medical head at Dermalinks (Noida and Ghaziabad), stated, “Since it [milk] is not pasteurised, it can also contain bacteria which can lead to skin infection or irritation. Acne or sensitive skin individuals could break out due to the proteins and fat in milk.”

Dr Pandey further warned, “Raw milk is unpasteurised, meaning it can carry live bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria, which may cause skin irritation.”

Not for All Skin Types

Dr Begum added that raw milk might not be suitable for everyone, “The creamy texture of raw milk could potentially clog pores, especially for those with oily skin.”

Dr Batra advised individuals with sensitive skin or existing skin conditions to stay away from raw milk entirely. “Its potential to cause bacterial infection and trigger allergic reactions makes it a risky choice for many,” she said.

Experts also highlighted that those who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy might experience severe allergic reactions when applying raw milk topically.

Expert Consensus

Summing up the expert opinion, Dr Aparna Santhanam, a dermatologist from Mumbai, stated, "While the natural appeal of raw milk fits into wellness trends, the risks outweigh the benefits. The scientific consensus still supports a cautious approach to dairy in acne-prone individuals, and raw milk does not provide any unique advantage over safer, well-formulated skincare and dietary strategies."