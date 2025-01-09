Rediscover Bombay Through Art At Mumbai Gallery Weekend

If you think Mumbai's pulse is just about its crowded streets and neon-lit nights, think again. The city's rich, multi-layered history is being brought to life this weekend through the lens of art, and there's no better place to explore it than during the Mumbai Gallery Weekend (MGW). From the grandeur of colonial architecture to the quiet, timeless beauty of its beaches, art lovers will find themselves on a captivating journey through Bombay’s storied past.

One of the standout exhibitions this year is Once Upon a Time in Bombay, curated by DAG. As Ashish Anand, CEO and MD at DAG, aptly puts it, the exhibition is “a love letter to the city painted by 19th-century artists for whom Bombay was a muse.” It's a nostalgic exploration of the city’s natural landscapes, iconic colonial buildings, and its vibrant street life—offering a window into the Bombay of old.

The exhibition is divided into three distinct thematic sections, each exploring different facets of the city. By the Sea captures the serenity of Bombay’s coastal villages and the lives of its fishermen. Sacred and Storied delves into the city’s colonial architecture, alongside Indian artists like NR Sardesai and KH Ara, who sought to reclaim India’s identity through expressive watercolours of temples and pilgrimage sites. Finally, Cityscapes in Time presents a fresh perspective on familiar neighbourhoods, framing them in ways that evoke both the city’s history and its ever-evolving present.

Iconic works like Sardesai’s rustic depiction of Cuffe Parade and Baburao Sadwelkar’s Excavation in the Mazgaon Area serve as time capsules, offering glimpses into Bombay's transformation from a tranquil port town to the bustling metropolis we know today. Meanwhile, two stunning views of the city—View of Bombay from the 1860s and Malabar Hill by Night—contrast the sleepy charm of old Bombay with the vibrant, illuminated skyline of its modern incarnation. The exhibition serves as a poignant reminder of how much has changed, while still holding onto the city’s indomitable spirit.

Gallery Hopping Across Mumbai

As part of MGW, galleries across Mumbai are opening their doors with new shows, creating the perfect opportunity for art lovers to indulge in a cultural marathon. If you're ready to dive into the city’s dynamic art scene, here are a few must-see exhibitions this year.

Art Musings, Colaba

Art Musings, the gallery that has been a cornerstone of Mumbai’s art scene for over two decades, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with Resonance, a group exhibition featuring works from a select group of artists it has championed over the years. “What’s remarkable is how we’re still representing the same artists we’ve worked with since day one,” says gallery director Sangeeta Raghavan. “These artists have not only shaped our gallery but have shaped the art world itself.”

The exhibition doesn't follow a single theme or curation; instead, each artist has chosen a piece that best represents their career and body of work. “It’s their personal narrative,” says Raghavan, reflecting on the gallery’s journey and the long-standing relationships it has nurtured. For a true taste of Mumbai’s evolving art landscape, this is a show not to be missed.

Rana Begum at Art Musings

Joining Resonance is London-based visual artist Rana Begum, who presents a stunning solo exhibition after a six-year hiatus from Mumbai. Known for her meditative approach to light, colour, and form, Begum’s latest works continue her exploration of the relationship between the static and the moving. Created during a residency in Istanbul, these pieces reflect her experiences with the city’s vanishing industries and shifting landscapes, capturing the shimmer of minarets under the changing daylight. While her pieces are static, they come to life as viewers move around them, encouraging a deeper interaction with the work.

Chemould Prescott Road