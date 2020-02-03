Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, And Other Bollywood Actors That Exhibit True Pisces Traits

Ruled by Neptune, Pisces is the last of the 12 zodiac signs. They make great friends and partners. Pisceans are extremely creative and artistic. On the emotional front, Pisces are generally very empathetic and gentle.

They are optimistic but at the same time can be absorbed into the environment. Pisceans are very adaptive and can adjust in any given situation. A deep sense of compassion and kindness in imbibed in their hearts.

Pisceans are also very social, all thanks to their easy-going and likeable nature. Their emotional side might not necessarily play out well for them always. They are often perceived as too idealistic and impractical.

Some Important facts about Pisces zodiac sign

Pisces: February 19 till March 20

Element: Water

Lucky Colour: Purple and Lavender

Ruling Planet: Neptune

Bollywood celebrities that fall under the Pisces zodiac sign

Aamir Khan

Aamir is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood, who is known for his super hit movies and exceptional acting career. He has witnessed a remarkable success at the box office and is often hailed as 'Mr. Perfeectionist'.

Aamir Khan has displayed amazing physical transformation for his roles. He exhibits full enthusiasm for the work he does. Some of the qualities like patience, courage, energy and the sharp mind of Aamir Khan make him a true Piscean.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is a typical Piscean and some of her personality traits just make her the perfect Piscean. As, she is very determined towards tasking challenges, being an artist in life, calm and patient. Reportedly, Alia loves charcoal painting which exhibits her artistic Pisces side.

She evokes real spirituality as she strongly believes in humanity and sensitivity. She maintains healthy relationships with people around her like, friends and co-workers.

Tiger Shroff

As mentioned above Pisceans are real enthusiasts and creativity is in their blood. Tiger Shroff is one of them too. His dancing skills and his desire for performing unimaginable stunts that stuns the audience makes him a true Pisces.

The actor always keeps gaining and losing weight for his roles in different movies as per requirement, which shows his dedicated tohis craft, something that is synonymous with all Pisceans.

Urvashi Rautela

As Pisceans are real energy boosters, Urvashi Rautela is also an extremely enthusiast and an energetic personality. As we can see Urvashi Rautela is one of the best female dancers in Bollywood.

She is also health cautious and makes sure to take care of her healthy body. Urvashi Rautela makes sure that she workouts daily and differently, to maintain her energy and stamina. Her zest for maintaining her health and fitness is something that she shares with other Piscean public.

