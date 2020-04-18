Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, A Look At Things Netizens Are Majorly Missing

Due to the coronavirus breakdown, the countries around the world have commanded a lockdown. People are urged to stay home and practice self-quarantine in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. In this tough time, almost every celebrity and popular personality have also urged their fans and followers to stay home and stay safe during the lockdown.

Amid the lockdown, netizens have become quite active on social media and are spending time online to deal with their boredom. Many of them are missing the regular world, from having street food to going on for a vacation. That being said, check out some of the things netizens are missing the most during the lockdown.

Street food and restaurants

Outside food is one of the major things missed by the netizens. Due to the lockdown, restaurants and street food places are also shut down to avoid public gatherings. However, there are so many people cooking all the fancy dishes at home. People are also sharing their throwback pictures from their favourite food places and planning to go there as part of their post-lockdown plans.

Also Read | World Heritage Day poster images to share on your social media or send your loved ones

Travelling and vacation

The lockdown has surely taken over all the travel and vacation plans for this summer. Netizens seem to be majorly missing travelling. The internet is bombarded with memes and posts on where they wish to travel post lockdown.

Also Read | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's memorable performances as a cop or detective; See list here

Social events

The lockdown has caused social distancing, due to which netizens can't meet their friends or attend any social event. The COVID-19 lockdown has cancelled all the social events like concerts, parties, festivals and many similar events. Celebrities have also cancelled their shows to support the lockdown.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's quarantine memes are not only rib-tickling but also relatable | Check out

Shopping

Even though online shopping stores are serving the netizens, many of them are missing real-world shopping. The only shopping netizens can do during the COVID-19 lockdown is the grocery shopping. Shopping is like a stress reliever for some people. Lockdown is also affecting the brands and stores.

Also Read | Flashback Friday: When Alaya F revealed she had fallen in love at first sight