Rongali Bihu 2025: Watch Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar's Musical Wish On Assamese New Year

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu 2025 began on April 14. The occasion marks the beginning of the seven days of Assamese New Year celebrations. Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a wish for those observing the festival. In the video, she appeared alongside Milind and broke into a traditional song, while the latter accompanied her. The vibrant wish from the couple on the festive occasion quickly went viral, with netizens rushing to the comments section to share their wishes.

While Milind filled in as Anikta sang, the latter hinted that her husband has been trying to learn a Bihu song. "Wish you all a very very happy Rongali Bihu. May this new year bring you all the joy and love. @milindrunning trying his best to learn a Bihu song (sic)," Ankita wrote in the caption to her post. Milind and Ankita married in 2018. Between 2006 and 2009, Milind was married to French model and actress Mylène Jampanoï.

Milind and Ankita met at a nightclub, and sparks flew between them. This year marked ten years of togetherness for them. Their passion for fitness and being closer to nature brought them together. Milind is 26 years older than Ankita. Trolls have always questioned their age gap. However, their relationship remains unaffected by that. They also come from different cultural backgrounds. Milind is Maharashtrian and Ankita is Assamese.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar married in 2018 | Image: Milind Soman/Instagram