Sanjay Dutt Spotted Cruising In $80,000 Tesla Cybertruck In Mumbai | Watch

Sanjay Dutt ranks among Bollywood’s most celebrated actors. He shot to instant fame with his powerful debut in Rocky (1981) and now stunned everyone with back-to-back hits like Dhurandhar, The Raja Saab. His film career has followed a bold and unpredictable path. Beyond the spotlight and his widely discussed personal life, another side of Sanjay emerges. He understands luxury, shows sharp business sense, and embraces a grand lifestyle while holding on to his trademark swagger.

In a recent video that has gone viral and was shared by the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, Sanjay Dutt is seen driving a Tesla Cybertruck. It is not clear whether he has bought the vehicle or simply taken it out for a test drive, but the Cybertruck clearly suits him.

Although Tesla has not officially launched the Cybertruck for mass sale in India, private imports have started appearing on Indian roads.

The Tesla Cybertruck is a futuristic electric pickup made of stainless steel. It features steer-by-wire technology, rear-wheel steering for better agility, large touchscreens, and powerful outlets for tools. People recognise it for its bold design and strong performance, including quick acceleration and high towing capacity. At the same time, it offers an unconventional driving experience, limited visibility, and a body that easily shows fingerprints. Despite not being officially available in India, its presence on Indian roads feels striking and hard to ignore.

The price of the Tesla Cybertruck varies by region and variant. In the US, prices start at around $80,000 for the base model and rise for higher trims. In India, estimates place the price at roughly ₹50.70 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Tesla has not confirmed official pricing or availability for India. Changes in features and models have also pushed the Cybertruck into the premium segment, making it an expensive vehicle despite earlier promises of a lower price.