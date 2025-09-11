Updated 11 September 2025 at 19:57 IST
Save Your Houseplants from Dying: 5 Things To Do Before It's Too Late
Plants instantly turn a dull space into lively corners. However, taking care of them can be a daunting task. Know more details here.
Indoor plants are natural humidifiers; they improve well-being by enhancing air quality, reducing stress, and boosting mood, productivity, and focus. They just instantly turn a dull space into lively corners. However, taking care of them can be a daunting task. If your plants turn yellow or brown often, then you might be doing something wrong.
Here are 5 ways you could revive your houseplants and stop them from dying:
Inspect closely
Take a closer look at the plant before declaring it dead. If you still can see green and flexible stems, this means there's still scope for revival. If the plant's leaves are yellow with a soggy stem, it shows excess watering. For brown leaves, issues could be underwatering or low humidity.
Prune dead leaves
After the close inspection, if you know there's a chance of revival, simply prune dead leaves and stems. This will help the plant focus on healthy growth.
Repot your plant
If your plant has overgrown, then it's time to repot. It helps to give a fresh life to your plants and the necessary space for new growth.
Provide appropriate atmosphere
Apart from taking care of the light and water, it is equally important to provide the right atmosphere for growth. If the plant thrives in humidity, you should keep it closer to other plants or a humidifier.
Pests and Diseases
Pests and diseases are often the main cause of stunted plant growth. You should separate the plants if you see any bugs on them. Treat the plant with insecticidal soap or use natural pest control methods.
Published On: 11 September 2025 at 19:57 IST