Secret Behind Alia Bhatt's Glowing Skin REVEALED! Follow Actress' Easy Daily Routine

New Delhi: Apart from being a phenomenal performer, Alia Bhatt is also considered to be one of the most beautiful actresses of her generation.

Alia's fans have always been curious about the secret behind her glowing skin… if you've been wondering the same too, check out the step-by-step process of her daily routine, which is easy to follow and will give you a healthy-looking skin…

Alia Bhatt Shares Secret Behind Her Healthy Skin

Alia Bhatt, who runs a successful YouTube channel and shares several kinds of videos on it, has also discussed her skincare routine several times. The actress, in an old video with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, shared the step-by-step process of her daily skincare routine.

The siblings first spoke about their skin type and the concerns that they have had along with their insecurities and struggles including dark circles and acne. Highlighting the importance of skincare, the duo explained in detail, the dos and dont's of skincare.

Want Glowing Skin Like Alia? Follow Easy Step-by-Step Process of Her Skincare Routine

STEP 1: CLEANSE - Wash You Face With Mild Cleanser

Alia begins her skincare routine by washing her face with a mild cleanser or face wash, that preserves her skin's natural oils. Her favorite is the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which effectively cleanses without being harsh.

STEP 2: TONING - Skin Hydration is Very Important

Instead of a traditional toner, the actor uses a hydrating mist to prep her skin before applying serum, in the second step of her skincare routine. The Byoma Balancing Face Mist is her go-to, packed with probiotics and a tri-ceramide complex. This combination helps nourish, balance, and brighten the skin, while also targeting acne, dryness, irritation, and boosting hydration.

STEP 3: SERUM - Nourish Your Skin

The third step is using a serum, Alia uses the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid. Peptides, composed of amino acids, promote skin firmness, suppleness, and hydration by stimulating collagen production. These serums primarily focus on nourishing and repairing the skin barrier, without containing harsh actives that could irritate sensitive skin, making them a wise choice.

STEP 4: MOISTURISE - To Ensure 3rd Step Works Well

Once you are done applying the serum, use a moisturiser on top of it, to ensure that the benefits of the serum are locked in and it works well for you. Alia prefers D'You In My Defence moisturiser, which is lightweight and has ceramides, hydrating her skin and also acting as a protective barrier.

STEP 5: SUNSCREEN - Most Important Step of Skincare Routine

Calling it the most crucial step in their routine, Alia emphasies on the application of sunscreen to shield the skin from sun damage and combat the signs of aging. The Raazi actress recommends generously applying sunscreen before proceeding with makeup. She uses Isdin Fotoprotector Fusion Water SPF 50, a lightweight formula that provides effective protection without leaving a white cast.

STEP 6: LIP BALM - Don't Forget Your Lips