Leap Day Sales: Quiznos To Olive Garden, Here Are Various Discounts Available On The Day

A leap day is observed on the occasion of the earth's period of orbital revolution around the sun, which takes approximately six hours longer than 365 whole days. Many business organisations are leaving no stone unturned to rake in good business on the leap day, as many brands across the US have declared a sale and leap day offers on their goods. From Quiznos to Olive Garden, here are a few US brands that have announced leap day sales and discounts on their products.

Leap Day Sales at 'Legal Sea Foods'

Customers don't have to wait for the leap day in the US to get the leap day deals on lobster at Legal Sea Foods. Located at The Mall at Short Hills, the restaurant chain’s promotion offers two 1-pound lobsters and two sides for $29 on Saturday, Feb. 29. The lobsters are complimented well with sides like jasmine rice, mashed potatoes, french fries, onion strings, broccoli, seaweed salad, coleslaw, and garlic leek brown rice.

Celebrate Leap Day. Get 2 lobsters @legalseafoods for only $29 on 2/29! An extra day, an extra lobster! Learn more: https://t.co/0fL22Tm3Jt pic.twitter.com/cr2Aw9vsWG — Garden City Center (@GardenCityCtr) February 27, 2020

Leap Day Sales at 'Quiznos'

Couples can now get their wedding catered by Quiznos!, USA. Recently, the officials of the much-popular food franchise announced a special offer for those couples who wish to propose their significant others with a ring. The offer states that the winning couple will be awarded a Quiznos-catered food at their wedding and the benefits of leap day deals. Take a look:

If you were looking for a sign to propose, this is it. Pop the question with a toasted sub instead of a ring on Leap Day for a chance at a Quiznos Catered wedding! Proposal info here: https://t.co/QQHfvzIpPK #sayyestoquiznos pic.twitter.com/5DwRiuoyKY — Quiznos (@Quiznos) February 20, 2020

A nice partner will propose to you with a ring. A LIFELONG partner will propose with a sub on Leap Day for the chance to win a Quiznos catered wedding: https://t.co/QQHfvzIpPK #sayyestoquiznos — Quiznos (@Quiznos) February 27, 2020

Leap Day Sales at 'Olive Garden'

Babies who are born on leap days can get four free Dolcini Deserts at Olive Garden, USA, which represents the years they had to go without a proper calendar birthday. Dolcinis are desserts, which consists of a creamy mousse, pastry cream, berries and cake. Moreover, the restaurant chain is also running another scheme for February 29, which states that all customers can get take-home entrees that are normally $5 for $2.29. and avail the extra benefits of Leap Day Sales. Customers can choose between five-cheese Ziti al Forno, Fettuccine Alfredo and Spaghetti with meat sauce and enjoy the benefits of leap day deals provided by the brand.

BRB is just short for "Breadstick. Repeat. Breadstick." pic.twitter.com/UfyxwdYIGj — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) February 26, 2020

Leap Day Sales at 'Popeyes chicken sandwich'

Customers can now get a free chicken sandwich at Popeyes on the leap day in the US if they order at least $15 worth of food from Popeyes via Postmates by February 28, 2020. The customers will get a code for a free sandwich after making the purchase and he/she can enjoy the benefits of leap day deals.

It’s #MardiGras! If you’re eating something besides chicken today, know that we’re judging you. Hard. — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) February 25, 2020

Leap Day Sales at 'Big Snow'

Located at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, Big Snow, which houses an indoor ski slope, is offering anyone born on leap day a free slope ticket on February 29, 2020. The people born on this day in the USA will have to visit guest services with a valid identification card. If the customer satisfies the age conditions, he/she can enjoy the benefits of leap day Deals

An amazing week at big white #bigsnow pic.twitter.com/uaBtU47Yh6 — Bob Copeland (@BobCopeland64) February 24, 2018

Leap Day Sales at 'The Shannon Rose'

The Shannon Rose is a popular restaurant in the USA, which is offering a discount of free food to any couple who had been proposed at the chain’s Ramsey or Clifton locations on February 29. However, the conditions are that a woman must be the one to propose to get the benefit of leap day deals. The free food includes a nonalcoholic drink, entree starter and dessert in the leap day deals scheme.

Our buddy @Nick_Offerman shares the most important tip for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day... probably. Follow @GuinnessUS for more advice on how to celebrate the season. pic.twitter.com/QmZlQsXLkU — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) February 22, 2020

