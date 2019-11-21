Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 21, 2019 | Win Rs. 5,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. Here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs 5,000.

Amazon Quiz Prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 21, 2019

1. In which country would you find Uluru or Ayers Rock, a large sandstone rock formation surrounded by springs, waterholes, rock caves and ancient paintings?

a) Australia

b) New Zealand

c) Egypt

c) Greece

Answer: Australia

2.in 2019, which movie released in India grossed over INR 100 crore in its first 2 days of release?

a) War

b) Kabir Singh

c) Gully Boy

d) Avengers: Endgame

Answer: Avengers: Endgame

3. Which date recently marked the 101st anniversary of end of the first World War?

a) 5th November 2019

b) 11th November 2019

c) 14th November 2019

d) 9th November 2019

Answer: 11th November 2019

4. Every browser wants to see the bails/stumps flying through the air after the ball has been delivered. What happens when the ball hits the stump directly from the bowler?

a) Caught behind

b) Bowled

c) LBW

d) Hit-wicket

Answer: Bowled

5. What is the currency of Sweden?

a) Krona

b) Franc

c) Queenie

d) Dollar

Answer: Krona

