Street Shopping In Mumbai: Budget-friendly Markets You Should Visit

Mumbai is a paradise for shopping lovers because of the variety of markets it has at every nook and corner in the city. It has remained an important trading port since the British era. Mumbai is also known as the financial capital of India and thus, everyone who visits this city never goes back empty-handed. We’re listing a few famous places you could go shopping on your next visit to Mumbai.

5 Places ideal for budget shopping

Bhuleshwar

Bhuleshwar is one of the famous markets situated in South Mumbai. It is famous for bangles and other dress materials. From traditional dress materials, sarees, shoes to imitation jewellery, you may get everything under one roof in this market which is always bustling with people going on and about with their daily work.

Crawford market

Crawford Market is situated in South Mumbai. It is a wholesale market which ha traders coming in every day from all over the Island city, to sell their stuff. This market too is always busy with people who come to buy clothes, stationery, chocolates, fruits, vegetables, cosmetics and even home décor.

Cosway

Cosway is popular millennial shopping street which offers imitation jewellery, shoes and latest trending clothes. This market is mostly flocked with women, who come in to buy outfits which costs almost half the rate of it does in a mall. It has all the latest trending outfits neatly lined up in a narrow lane where you are likely to end up spending hours!

Chor Bazaar

No, this place is not called Chor Bazaar because you’d find thieves here. Chor Bazaar, since the British era was famous for selling antiques and vintage items and there would always be chaotic. Hence, It was called the Shor bazaar but, since the British pronounced shor as chor, it automatically became Chor Bazaar. This market is famous for vintage items and also first copy products.

Zaveri Bazaar

If you want to buy glittery items, you can walk down this road. This place is a hub for jewellery. Right from gold, silver, platinum and gems to imitation jewellery, you can get everything at this market. This market is situated at a short distance from Bhuleshwar.

