Flipkart India Offers 90-minute Deliveries Of Over 2,000 Products In Hyperlocal Service

On July 28, Flipkart India revealed that it was planning to offer 90-minute delivery service of more than 2,000 products. The retail giant introduced its hyperlocal service, the Flipkart Quick which will deliver Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items, and Home Accessories in the first phase. The retail firm will extend hyperlocal delivery services in at least 6 cities including Bangalore where customers will receive items in 90 minutes or will have an option to choose a 2-hour delivery slot, according to an official statement.

Through a 90-mins delivery model for handpicked assortment of products, Flipkart Quick will enable ecosystem partnerships for a safer and reliable experience—Flipkart wrote in a statement.

Flipkart said that it aims to expand across all major cities by the end of 2020. Further, it added, the company “aimed to offer unmatched customer experience, riding on wide selection, top-class quality, and a new location mapping technology framework."It added, “The hyperlocal delivery model aims to tap new consumers by widening the accessibility of products and enabling consumers to order products from Flipkart hubs in their location, ensuring quick delivery.” Flipkart revealed that it was set to deliver more than 2000 products to the customers. Customers can place orders any time of the day, and get their orders delivered between 6 am to midnight; starting with a minimum delivery fee Rs 29.

Flipkart Quick has huge potential to digitize kiranas by bringing them onto ecommerce marketplace—the company said in a statement.

Familial ties with service providers

Explaining the company’s new announcement, Vice President of Flipkart Sandeep Karwa said, "Hyperlocal capabilities can be described simply as building connections between locally available products and consumers in a particular area. This is a great model for India as households of all sizes are already used to their neighbourhood Kirana stores.” Further, he added, “Indian families are so comfortable with what we call the ‘hyperlocal context’, that there is a tendency to develop deep, familial ties with vendors, shopkeepers and service providers - now with the convenience of e-commerce.” Karwa detailed that the company aims to bring the sellers and store inventory close to the consumer. Flipkart’s goal is to encourage local entrepreneurship and enable new business strategies and partnerships, he added. Flipkart Quick will debut in Bengaluru in select locations, including Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram, and Indiranagar.

