GulshanOne29: Jaunt To The Grand Mall Offering Entertainment & Shopping All Under One Roof

Gulshan One 29 has been inaugurated in Sector 129 in Noida as the first-ever mall by the Gulshan Group. Covering an expansive area of 1.8 acres, the mall is strategically situated in close proximity to Noida Expressway in Greater Noida, making it a desirable choice for both local residents and visitors.

The highlight of the mall is undoubtedly Movie Max, a fantastic cinema that acquires 6 screen multiplexes with approx capacity of 1000 people. Spread across a vast area, the mall offers top-of-the-line amenities for food, entertainment, and even exclusive office spaces. In addition to this, the mall features a selection of highly regarded national and international brands, such as Boombox, Giani's, Subway, Burger King, Geetanjali Studio, Chaayos, and Dhaba, that are popular among shoppers.

Although shopping malls are commonplace in Noida, those seeking premium amenities and an international outlook often had to venture to Gurugram to find such an offering but not anymore with Gulshan One29 in their area. Deepak Kapoor, Director of Gulshan Group, addressing people at the inauguration of the mall said, “We are glad to open our first mall, Gulshan One29, near the Noida Expressway. We are confident that this mall will garner a unique presence in the highly competitive world of real estate. We are hoping to continue our long-term association with the leading brands showcased at Gulshan One29. It will be a combination space featuring facilities for entertainment as well as lifestyle. The multiple services offered on the floors of our mall will ensure that Gulshan One29 enjoys consistently good footfall of visitors.”

Mr. Kapoor shares, “The opening of Movie Max will increase the area’s traffic and traction. We look forward to giving our customers the most vibrant visual experience.” Gulshan One29 has already made a splash among visitors, brands, and performers alike, with several popular DJ bands delivering electrifying performances that left a lasting impression on visitors' evenings. With its top-notch brands and luxurious design, Gulshan One29 appears to be the ultimate hotspot for Noida residents.