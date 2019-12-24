Google Pay Stamps: Get 2020 Google Pay New Year Stamp With Four Simple Tricks

With the new year 2020 being almost around the corner, Google has introduced ‘Google pay stamps 2020’ that enables users to earn up to Rs. 2020 and other bonus rewards and gifts. Google’s payment app 'Google Pay' has introduced 2020 stamps. Users will be able to collect up to 7 different stamps accordingly. These include the following- Balloon, DJ, Sunglasses, Disco, Toffee, Selfie and Pizza. Google is also calling these cake layers. Available under the ‘Rewards’ section in the app, users collecting all 7 of these stamps shall receive assured rewards of up to Rs 2020. Furthermore, users will earn 1 bonus reward per layer on any cake layer they complete. One can also get try lucky draw tickets worth up to Rs 20 lakh.

How to collect a Google pay stamps

To collect google pay new year stamps, first, begin with updating your Google Pay app to the latest version. Users can collect 2020 stamps through 4 simple methods.

1. To start with, a user must pay Rs 98 or more to a business, Spot or a Google Pay user.

2. Secondly, paying at least Rs 300 on a bill or Rs 98 on mobile recharge would earn stamps to the user.

3. Users can also earn stamps by inviting friends to Google Pay and when they make their first payment with your referral code, you shall receive a stamp.

4. You can also gift or request one stamp to one friend per day.

Whatever method a user chooses, a maximum of 5 stamps can be collected daily. You can also scan 2020 anywhere near you.

A few terms and conditions to follow. Reports say that the offer is not valid for users in Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, a user will not be eligible for this offer if they have already earned over Rs 9,000 during this fiscal year. Moreover, any reward will be deposited to UPI linked with Google Pay. However, if a user has not linked the UPI, he/she will get 45 days to link it, otherwise, the reward will be deemed to be forfeited.

