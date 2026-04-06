Shreya Ghoshal Expands Her Real Estate Portfolio With ₹29.7 Crore Apartment In Mumbai’s Worli

Shreya Ghoshal has expanded her real estate portfolio with the purchase of a new apartment in Worli, Mumbai. She bought the property alongwith her mother, Shamishtha Ghoshal, and her father, Biswajit Ghoshal. As per square yards, property registration documents show that the apartment cost ₹29.70 crore.

As per IGR property registration records accessed by Square Yards, the apartment is located in Godrej Trilogy, Worli. The property offers a carpet area of 2,430.06 sq ft (225.76 sq m) and a total area of 2,750.28 sq ft (255.51 sq m), along with three car parking spaces.

The buyer paid ₹1.78 crore as stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration charges. The authorities registered the deal on April 1, 2026, according to the documents.

Worli in central Mumbai has emerged as a prime location for luxury projects, following South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and Bandra. The area now features several developments priced above ₹1 lakh per sq ft.

Advertisement

Shreya Ghoshal has not reacted to the news yet.

Shreya Ghoshal was born to Bishwajit Ghoshal, an electrical engineer, and Sarmistha Ghoshal, who holds a postgraduate degree in literature. She gained recognition after winning the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and made her Bollywood debut with Devdas (2002), where songs like ‘Bairi Piya’ brought her into the spotlight.

Advertisement