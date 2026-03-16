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Updated 16 March 2026 at 22:17 IST

Struggling With Bedroom Odour? These Hacks Can Instantly Make It Better

The bedroom deserves some attention when the weather takes a turn. One should carefully curate their interiors to create a calm and pleasant atmosphere in the sleeping room. Here are some common hacks.

Khushi Srivastava
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Struggling With Bedroom Odour? These Hacks Can Instantly Make It Better
Struggling With Bedroom Odour? These Hacks Can Instantly Make It Better | Image: X

Changing weather can sometimes make your bedroom smell a bit odd. Fragrance does much more than simply hide bad odours. The right scent can change the entire atmosphere of a room depending on its notes, so its role should never be underestimated.

The bedroom deserves some attention when the weather takes a turn. One should carefully curate their interiors to create a calm and pleasant atmosphere in the sleeping room. Here are some common hacks.

Daily Airing and Sunlight:
Open the windows for 20-30 minutes every day to let fresh air in and push out stale air, moisture, and bacteria. Sunlight also works as a natural deodoriser for mattresses and bed linens.

Essential Oil Linen and Mattress Spray:
Mix 10-20 drops of lavender or lemon essential oil with water and rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle to make a refreshing fabric spray. You can also combine baking soda with essential oils, sprinkle it on the mattress, and vacuum it later.

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Natural Odour Absorbers:
Place small bowls of baking soda, activated charcoal, or white vinegar around the room. These absorb and neutralise unpleasant smells instead of simply covering them.

Scented Sachets and Dried Flowers:
Put sachets filled with dried lavender, mint, or cedar chips in wardrobes and drawers to keep them smelling fresh.

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Essential Oil Diffusers:
Use an essential oil diffuser with calming scents such as chamomile, sandalwood, or lavender to create a relaxing and pleasant atmosphere.

Fabric and Carpet Refreshers:
Sprinkle baking soda mixed with five drops of essential oil on carpets. Leave it for about 30 minutes and then vacuum it to freshen the fabric.

Maintenance:
Use air purifiers, and store clothes in sealed laundry bags to stop odours from building up.

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 16 March 2026 at 22:17 IST