Struggling with Hair Loss? Check These 5 Dermatologists-Recommended Tips

New Delhi: Hair loss is a common concern that affects millions of people worldwide, regardless of age or gender. Whether it’s due to genetics, stress, poor nutrition, or other factors, losing hair can be very frustrating.

Are you also struggling from hair loss and have tried several things to control it but have remained unsuccessful? If yes, then read on to know five golden dermatologists-recommended tips to keep hair fall in check…

Struggling with Hair Loss? Check 5 Dermatologists-Recommended Tips

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), hair loss is one of the most common disorders and it may be irritating and problematic, but definitely has solutions.

According to the AAD Association, here are five tips that can help you control hair loss…

What Kind of Shampoos and Conditioners Should You Use?

Opt for a mild shampoo, as some formulas can strip your hair of essential moisture. After washing, follow up with a hydrating conditioner to nourish and protect your strands. Conditioner helps to coat each hair, minimizing the chances of breakage and split ends. Additionally, consider using a leave-in conditioner or detangler after every wash. This helps prevent frizz, breakage, and split ends.

Hair Treatments That You Must Avoid

To speed up drying time and minimize heat damage, gently wrap your hair in a microfiber towel. This method reduces the need for excessive blow-drying. According to the AAD, hot-oil treatments are a complete no-no since they heat the hair up and further damage fragile hair. The usage of curling irons, perming, chemical straightening and flat irons must be limited to special occasions only and blow dryers must be used on the lowest heat setting.

Hairstyles That Damage Your Hair

Avoid consistently wearing your hair in tight styles such as buns, ponytails, pigtails, cornrows, or braids. Regularly pulling your hair back in these ways can lead to a condition known as traction alopecia, which causes hair loss. Over time, hairstyles that put pressure on the hair can result in permanent hair damage and thinning. You can explore alternative styles that are gentler on your hair to prevent this type of hair loss.

Lifestyle Changes That Will Deeply Impact Hair Loss

If you're a smoker, consider quitting. Smoking contributes to inflammation in the body, which can exacerbate hair loss. Maintain a balanced diet, as deficiencies in vital nutrients like iron and protein can contribute to thinning hair. Additionally, consuming too few calories can also lead to noticeable hair loss over time.

Are Hair Supplements Good For You?