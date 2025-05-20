Summer Vacation 2025: Top 10 Most Exciting Places In India You Can Visit With Your Kids

Updated May 20th 2025, 00:00 IST
New Delhi: Summer is a joyful experience that brings excitement and engagement in outdoor activities. However, many people travel in India to make their summer more memorable and enjoyable. If you are planning to go out somewhere with your kids, this season brings a wonderful opportunity to explore new destinations and bond strongly with your children.
There are multiple destinations where you can explore and have fun with your little ones, which will help them learn about India's culture, history and heritage.
Shimla is popular for its high hills and its pleasant weather. It is lush with green scenery and colonial buildings. The view of the hill station is absolutely beautiful. Families can take scenic toy train rides from Kalka or stroll along Mall Road. The place is filled with cafes and multiple shops with sightseeing views.
Kid-friendly activities:
Things to do:
Patnitop is a great destination that has high-rise mountains and cool temperatures. Families can take their children for multiple activities like horse riding, boating, ziplining, and paragliding at Sanasar Lake, which offers a beautiful picnic spot.
Kid-friendly activities:
Things to do:
Goa is a famous tourist place because of its beautiful sandy beaches. If you are looking for a mix of relaxation and exploration. This place is perfect for you and your family.
Kid-Friendly Activities:
Things to do:
Darjeeling is famously known as the “Queen of Hills”, offers a perfect escape for your family if you are looking to explore the mountains. It offers numerous fun activities and affordable stay options.
Kid-Friendly activities:
Things to do:
Coorg, also known as the Scotland of India, with its refreshing climate, offers a tour that will let you and your family explore lush coffee plantations, the scenic Abbey Falls, and the religious Omkareshwara temple.
Things to do:
Families can explore the famous Tea Gardens, trek to Anamudi Peak, or enjoy a boat ride on Muttupetty Lake in Munnar. The chill weather and amazing viewpoints will take your travel experience to another level.
Kid-friendly activities
Things to do:
Ooty is renowned for its beautiful botanical gardens, serene Ooty Lake and scenic Doddabetta Peak. The hill station’s cool climate and amazing viewpoints make it one of the best places to visit in India during the summers.
Kid-friendly activities:
Things to do:
Auli is highly known for its skiing slopes during winter, which in summer transforms into a dream summer vacation in India. Kids can enjoy the scenic treks, ride on the Auli chairlift and explore the tranquil Auli Artificial Lake.
Kid-friendly activities
Things to do:
Jaipur is popularly known as “Pink City”. This place is ideal for kids to know about history buffs, cultural explorers and families interested in royal heritage.
Kid-friendly activities:
Things to do:
Leh-Ladakh is undoubtedly an extraordinary place that offers a cool climate with a blend of adventure and cultural richness. The cool weather makes the region a pleasant gateway from scorching summer heat.
Kid-friendly activities
Things to do:
