Summer Vacation 2025: Top 10 Most Exciting Places In India You Can Visit With Your Kids | Image: File photo

New Delhi: Summer is a joyful experience that brings excitement and engagement in outdoor activities. However, many people travel in India to make their summer more memorable and enjoyable. If you are planning to go out somewhere with your kids, this season brings a wonderful opportunity to explore new destinations and bond strongly with your children.

There are multiple destinations where you can explore and have fun with your little ones, which will help them learn about India's culture, history and heritage.

Here are the top 10 places to visit with your kids in India this summer(2025):

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is popular for its high hills and its pleasant weather. It is lush with green scenery and colonial buildings. The view of the hill station is absolutely beautiful. Families can take scenic toy train rides from Kalka or stroll along Mall Road. The place is filled with cafes and multiple shops with sightseeing views.

Kid-friendly activities:

Visit the Himalayan Bird Park to see exotic birds

Meet the playful monkeys

Ride the historic Kalka-Shimla Toy train

Things to do:

Explore the Viceregal Lodge

Ice skating at the Shimla Ice Skating Rink

Explore the Jakoo temple

Patnitop, Jammu and Kashmir

Patnitop is a great destination that has high-rise mountains and cool temperatures. Families can take their children for multiple activities like horse riding, boating, ziplining, and paragliding at Sanasar Lake, which offers a beautiful picnic spot.

Kid-friendly activities:

Skyview by Empyrean

Trekking and Paragaling

Visiting scenic spots like Nathatop and Sanssar Lake

Things to do:

Visit the Buddha Amarnath and the Shiva Mahadev Temple

Boating in Sanasar Lake

Explore Baglihar Dam

Goa

Goa is a famous tourist place because of its beautiful sandy beaches. If you are looking for a mix of relaxation and exploration. This place is perfect for you and your family.

Kid-Friendly Activities:

Dolphin spotting tours

Build a sandcastle on Calagute beach

Enjoy evening cruise rides

Things to do:

Visit the Bondla Wildlife Sanctuary

Explore the Naval Aviation Museum

Explore Old Chruch

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is famously known as the “Queen of Hills”, offers a perfect escape for your family if you are looking to explore the mountains. It offers numerous fun activities and affordable stay options.

Kid-Friendly activities:

Ride the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Visit the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

Explore the Peace Pogoga

Things to do:

Explore beaches such as Oalolem Beach, Calangute Beach,

Go for outdoor attractions like Dudhsagar Falls

Do a seafood tour

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, also known as the Scotland of India, with its refreshing climate, offers a tour that will let you and your family explore lush coffee plantations, the scenic Abbey Falls, and the religious Omkareshwara temple.

Kid-Friendly activities:

Visit the Dubare Elephant Camp

Explore the Coffee Plantation

Go for river rafting on the Barapole River

Things to do:

Visit waterfalls like Abbey Falls and Irrupu Falls

Watch sunsets at Raja’s Seat

Learn about Tibetan Culture at Bylakupee

Munnar, Kerala

Families can explore the famous Tea Gardens, trek to Anamudi Peak, or enjoy a boat ride on Muttupetty Lake in Munnar. The chill weather and amazing viewpoints will take your travel experience to another level.

Kid-friendly activities

Rock Climbing

Trekking

Visiting Lakkam Waterfalls

Things to do:

Visit Blossom Park Day Forest

Explore Echo Point

Safari in Eravikulam National Park

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is renowned for its beautiful botanical gardens, serene Ooty Lake and scenic Doddabetta Peak. The hill station’s cool climate and amazing viewpoints make it one of the best places to visit in India during the summers.

Kid-friendly activities:

Ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Explore the government Botanical garden

Boat rides at Ooty Lake

Things to do:

Have a picnic at Ooty Lake

Visit the Tea Museum

Explore the Eik Hill Murgugan

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is highly known for its skiing slopes during winter, which in summer transforms into a dream summer vacation in India. Kids can enjoy the scenic treks, ride on the Auli chairlift and explore the tranquil Auli Artificial Lake.

Kid-friendly activities

Take Skiing lessons

Enjoy a scenic cable car ride

Make a snowman and enjoy the weather

Things to do:

Visit the artificial Lake

Explore the Nanda Devi National Park

Campling under the Strs

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Jaipur is popularly known as “Pink City”. This place is ideal for kids to know about history buffs, cultural explorers and families interested in royal heritage.

Kid-friendly activities:

Enjoy a puppet show

Introuce your kids ro Rajasthani cuisine

Attend a local festival

Things to do:

Visit Chokhi Dhani

Exlpore the city Paalce and Jal Mahal

Explore the elephant sanctuary

Leh-Ladakh

Leh-Ladakh is undoubtedly an extraordinary place that offers a cool climate with a blend of adventure and cultural richness. The cool weather makes the region a pleasant gateway from scorching summer heat.

Kid-friendly activities

Kids can explore monasteries

Enjoy a scenic drive

Experience the unique high-rise environment

Things to do: