Teachers’ Day 2025: Date, History, And Significance Of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s Birth Anniversary

Teachers' Day is celebrated in India on September 5 each year. On this day, students and society express gratitude to teachers for their vital role in shaping the nation. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers not only teach lessons from books but also shape the future of society. For students, it becomes one of the happiest occasions in school, while for teachers, it stands as a day of respect and recognition.

History of Teachers' Day

In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned scholar, philosopher, and former President. Born in 1888, he became the country’s second President and served from 1962 to 1967.

When his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he suggested dedicating the day to honour all teachers. Since 1962, the nation has observed Teachers' Day on September 5.

Teachers' Day 2025: Significance

Teachers are rightly called nation-builders. They not only give students knowledge, skills, and confidence but also contribute far beyond the classroom. A teacher instils the value of education and helps children discover their hidden potential. They guide students through both academic and life challenges.

Teachers’ Day reminds us of their unique role and the importance of showing them respect and gratitude. It also encourages us to reflect on India’s rich Gurukul tradition of learning. In 2025, this day holds even greater meaning as the country embraces digital education and modern teaching methods while remaining connected to its cultural roots.

How is Teacher's Day celebrated?

The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm in schools and colleges. Students present cultural performances, deliver speeches, create handmade cards, and organise fun games for their teachers.

One popular tradition allows students to step into the role of teachers for a day. This light-hearted activity helps them understand their teachers’ responsibilities while expressing gratitude.