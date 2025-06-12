The Unlucky Friday 13 Falls In June This Year: Uncover The Origins Of This Spooky Superstition

The fear of Friday the 13th arises from merging two old superstitions: the notion that 13 is an unlucky number and the association of Friday with misfortune in some traditions. | Image: X

Friday 13 is not just the date but is often seen as more than that on the calendar. As per believers, it symbolises bad luck, strange coincidences, and creepy superstitions. This day, tied to centuries of folklore across different cultures, brings to mind black cats and shattered mirrors. Interestingly, it’s also Taylor Swift’s birthday—a rare positive note believers might highlight.

Why is Friday 13 considered unlucky?

The fear of Friday the 13th stems from combining two old superstitions: the belief that 13 is unlucky and that Friday is associated with misfortune in certain traditions. Together, they form a date many view as cursed.

This phobia is called paraskevidekatriaphobia, a complex term derived from the Greek words for "Friday," "thirteen," and "fear."

How did this theory begin?

Some believe the fear originates from the Last Supper, where Judas, the 13th guest, betrayed Jesus, leading to his crucifixion on a Friday. Others link it to the mass arrest of the Knights Templar on Friday, 13 October 1307, ordered by King Philip IV of France—an event said to have "cursed" the date.

The superstition gained widespread recognition in 1980 with the horror film Friday the 13th. The movie cemented the date as a symbol of doom and terror, associating it with haunted houses, masked killers, and ghost stories that continue to captivate audiences today.

Friday 13 becomes a spooky flash sale tradition?