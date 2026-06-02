Tips To Convert Your Balcony Into A Beautiful Garden
From using big pots for your plants to growing climbers, here's how you can convert your balcony into a small garden.
- Lifestyle News
- 3 min read
You don't need a massive space or a sprawling balcony to achieve a garden-like aesthetic. With a little ingenuity and the right choices, you can transform even a small home balcony into a lush, green oasis.
Large pots for small spaces
The easiest way to make a small area appear larger is by placing big pots. Just like a traditional garden, you can give your balcony a lush, natural look by incorporating plants of varying heights, colours and textures. While you could technically achieve a similar effect by grouping several small pots together, the primary advantage of using large pots is that they do not dry out as quickly. Furthermore, when plants grow together in a large container, the visual focus remains on the foliage rather than on the pots themselves.
Opt for deep and wide containers for your plants
Ideally, your pots should be at least 50 centimeters in both width and depth. This provides ample support for the plants' root systems, allowing them to grow and thrive effectively.
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What to keep in mind when converting your balcony into a small garden?
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– How much space is available?
– How much sunlight does that specific area receive?
– What are the typical weather conditions in your city?
Where to begin?
Select plants that are low-maintenance, those that require minimal care, while also offering you the benefit of fruits, flowers or shade.
Which plants are the right fit?
– Herbs such as basil, mint, and coriander can be easily grown in small pots.
– In areas that receive abundant sunlight, you can cultivate plants like tomatoes, green chilies, or bell peppers.
– Plants such as curry leaves or lemongrass are also excellent choices for a balcony garden.
Maximise vertical space
One of the best tricks for balcony gardening is to utilise vertical space. You can plant climbing varieties—such as beans or morning glories—that grow upward, making the most of the available height.
Understanding weather conditions
If you live on the top floor, strong gusts of wind and scorching sunlight can damage your plants. In such situations, the following tips can prove effective:
– Place heavy pots directly on the floor rather than hanging them.
– Try to keep delicate or fragile plants in a sheltered area.
– Sunlight streaming through the glass windows of a covered balcony can scorch the leaves.
– For areas exposed to strong winds or heavy rain, choose hardy plants that can easily withstand the harsh weather conditions.