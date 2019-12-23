Aarey Colony: Spending A Day At The Green Belt Of Mumbai Suburbs

Mumbai is known as the city of lights. The city's green light is also an eye attraction for tourists and locals. Aarey Colony or Aarey Milk Colony, a green belt in the Mumbai suburb is an extended forest area of Borivali National Park which has small villages, attractive places and more, located in Goregaon (East). This place has been known for decades for the milk farm set up by the Dairy Development Department, a state government initiative. It has been supplying Aarey milk and milk products for several years. Later, Aarey Colony became famous for its tourist spots like Chhota Kashmir, Aarey picnic pond, Bird watching locations, Casual hangouts, Daily Cycling and Jogging areas. Here are some of the things you can do while spending a day at Aarey Colony.

Spend a day in Aarey Colony

Things to in Aarey Colony

Aarey Milk Dairy:

Aarey Milk Dairy is also known as ‘Central Dairy’, which was set-up during 1949. The dairy started its operations of providing packed milk and education via its unique institute in 1951. They have a tour guide system inside the center. The tour timings are from 4 pm to 6 pm and are a great learning experience for children.

Also Read | Aarey Colony: Bollywood celebrities' outrage evident on social media

Chhota Kashmir:

Chhota Kashmir is a beautiful garden located at a distance of 3-4 km from the Goregaon side gate and on the top of a small hill. This Mini Kashmir of city majorly attracts family with kids and couples for some leisure time boating and enjoying the evening at the sunsets. It also has a jogging and boating facility.

Also Read | Aarey colony: Netizens thank Supreme Court for tree-felling status quo

Kashmir Lake:

The Kashmir lake of 4 acres is located opposite Chhota Kashmir and right across the road. You can enjoy boating in the two or four-seater colourful row boats or paddle boats in case it is not too sunny or rainy. The rides are available between 11 am to 3 pm and are reasonably priced within 50 minutes for 30 minutes in the water.

Also Read | Aarey Colony's last resort: Students ask Bear Grylls to help

Aarey Picnic Pond:

Aarey Picnic Pond has been in Aarey Colony since 1985. It is all surrounded by huge thick trees and is an ideal place for settling down for and picnic. The pond is open from 8 am to 7 pm on all days.

Also Read | Mumbai environmentalists pay tribute to trees cut in Aarey colony

Picture Courtesy: Piqsels