Amarnath Yatra To Begin On June 30; Here Are Other Top Tourist Spots To Visit In J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration is gearing up to host the Amarnath Yatra this year as summer approaches. The J&K government announced on Sunday that the Yatra will take place on 30 June 2022, and that registration will begin in the coming days. The Yatra will run for 43 days this time around. The pilgrimage would be halted on Raksha Bandhan Day, as is customary.

The office of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha informed that all the COVID-related protocols will be followed during the pilgrimage this year as well. Governor Sinha took to his Twitter handle to announce the Yatra.

Chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all covid protocols in place & culminate, as per the tradition,on the day of Raksha Bandhan.We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra.

Amarnath Temple is located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave is situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres, about 141 km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The formation of Stalagmite in the cave of Amarnath Mountain is worshipped as a Shiva Lingam.

As the Yatra begins on June 30, here are other top tourist spots to visit during Amarnath Yatra.

Martand Sun Temple

Created in the Nagara style of temple architecture, the Martand Sun Temple dates back to the 8th century AD. The Archaeological Survey of India has designated it as a protected monument.

Pahalgam

Pahalgam is a renowned health resort in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Known for its pleasant climate, Pahalgam is a famed tourist destination across the world, and the Lidder River is a spectacle to watch. It is also an essential transit camp on the way to holy Amar Nath Ji Cave.

Kokernag Garden

A botanical garden with several covered and protected flowers and beautifully pruned evergreen shrubs, Kokernag is a treat for nature lovers. The region also houses Asia’s biggest trout rearing farm situated on the western side of the garden.

Verinag Spring

Also located in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, Verinag Spring stores water from the mountain in an octagonal base, surrounded by a covered passage. The spring dates back to before Mughal Emperor Jahangir's time. It was redeveloped by Jahangir in 1620. The region is decked with pine trees and the garden on the Himalayan foothills looks like something out of a dream.

