Beyond Australia: Travel Destinations To Explore Down Under

Some of the most exotic, rejuvenating, and exciting places on the planet are located Down Under. If you are an adventurous, curious and passionate traveller, you should definitely explore the countries and destinations Down Under. Australia is one of the best travel places because of its beachy and sunny vibes. However, there are some other destinations beyond Australia that you can also explore Here are some of the other destinations to explore Down Under beyond Australia.

Also Read | Australia: Five reasons one should plan a trip Down Under

How to explore Down Under beyond Australia?

New Zealand

New Zealand is a beautiful island country in the South Pacific Ocean, the southwesternmost part of Polynesia. The country comprises of two main islands—the North and South Islands—and a number of small islands, some of them hundreds of miles from the main group. This also gives more options and chances to explore beyond Australia.

Also Read | Team India scripts history, becomes first team to win bilateral series in all formats Down Under

"The first thing I did when I arrived was backpack the stunning Milford Track," writes #YourShot photographer Mikaela Gregory, who captured this striking scene shortly after moving to New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/YHWrUxvqLs — Nat Geo Travel (@NatGeoTravel) October 30, 2019

We get it. You're keen to travel, but just starting out and maybe don't want to be THAT far from home. New Zealand is the perfect volunteer destination for you! There's so much to discover just next door. pic.twitter.com/r2skmmbijt — Lattitude Australia (@LattitudeAust) November 22, 2019

Fiji

Fiji is an archipelago country in the South Pacific Ocean. It surrounds the Koro Sea about 1,300 miles (2,100 km) north of Auckland, New Zealand. Fiji consists of 300 islands and 540 islets scattered over about 1,000,000 square miles. The capital, Suva, is on the southeast coast of the largest island, Viti Levu, i.e. Great Fiji.

Also Read | Smoke blankets Sydney as wildfires spread across Australia

Also Read | Surbhi Jyoti | Pictures from her vacation in Australia prove she's having a gala time