Beyond Australia: Travel Destinations To Explore Down Under

Travel

There are so many destinations Down Under beyond Australia that are worth exploring. Here are some of the other destinations to explore

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
beyond australia

Some of the most exotic, rejuvenating, and exciting places on the planet are located Down Under. If you are an adventurous, curious and passionate traveller, you should definitely explore the countries and destinations Down Under. Australia is one of the best travel places because of its beachy and sunny vibes. However, there are some other destinations beyond Australia that you can also explore Here are some of the other destinations to explore Down Under beyond Australia. 

How to explore Down Under beyond Australia?

New Zealand 

New Zealand is a beautiful island country in the South Pacific Ocean, the southwesternmost part of Polynesia. The country comprises of two main islands—the North and South Islands—and a number of small islands, some of them hundreds of miles from the main group. This also gives more options and chances to explore beyond Australia. 

Fiji

Fiji is an archipelago country in the South Pacific Ocean. It surrounds the Koro Sea about 1,300 miles (2,100 km) north of Auckland, New Zealand. Fiji consists of 300 islands and 540 islets scattered over about 1,000,000 square miles. The capital, Suva, is on the southeast coast of the largest island, Viti Levu, i.e. Great Fiji. 

Published:
