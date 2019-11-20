Buddhist Tourist Locations: Famous Buddhist Places To Visit This Winter

Buddhists from all over the world come to India to visit these famous locations which encapsulate their culture, traditions, rituals, and Buddha's heritage. Visiting these locations will make you feel at peace, will increase your knowledge in the Buddhist culture as well as lead you to visit the spiritual side of life. Here are few of the most popular Buddhist places you can visit in and nearby India during this winter.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

The location which is famous for the Mahabodhi temple is possibly the most important Buddhist location in India which is worldwide famous as it is the place where Siddhartha Gautama aka the Buddha attained enlightenment. Just next to the Mahabodhi temple you can also find the holy Bodhi tree under which Buddha attained enlightenment. Bodh Gaya is also famous for the 80 feet tall statue of Lord Buddha called the great buddha statue. Other than these locations you can also find three other monasteries nearby. The Tibetan refugee market is also located near to this locality and is a huge tourist location.

Lumbini, Nepal

Lumbini is known as the birthplace of Buddha and is located in the borders of India and Nepal. It is a UNESCO heritage site and is also famous for Maya Devi temple and bodhi tree located at Lumbini. The area has ancient stupas dating from 2000 years ago. Tourists come here for meditation, studying scriptures, and learn about Buddhism.

Rumtek Buddhist Monastery, Sikkim

Rumtek is the largest monastery in Sikkim and many monks abode here and performs the rituals of the Karma Kagyu lineage. It is one of the famous locales to visit when you visit Sikkim. The golden stupa is one of the popular tourist destinations here. The monastery houses many important relics that hold extreme importance to the Buddhist religion.

Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Apart from the famous Dharmshala cricket stadium, the Mcleodganj in Dharamshala in HP is famous for its Buddhist heritage and is known as the little Lhasa of India. The Tsuglagkhang Complex and the Palpung Sherabling Monastic Seat located here is a must-visit when you visit Dharamshala. Many tourists visit this location to undergo meditation or vipassana classes as well as to enjoy the beautiful weather of Himachal Pradesh.