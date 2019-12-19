Mumbai Cafes: Candies, Hakkasan & Other Places You Need To Visit For A Fun-filled Brunch

Mumbai is one of the best cities in India to binge on good food and enjoy positive vibes. It is a hub for foodie-travellers who love experimenting with their taste buds and different cuisines. The city of dreams may have a great nightlife but locals and tourists also love waking up to a delicious breakfast or brunch. From traditional Indian breakfast to fancy continental cuisines, Mumbai has a spot for every kind of taste and treat. Here are some of the best places in Mumbai you must visit for a fun-filled brunch.

Places in Mumbai you need to visit for a fun-filled brunch

Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra

Candies is a continental cafe located in Pali Hill, Bandra. It is known as one of the best cafes in Mumbai. Candies is a pocket-friendly cafe. Between lush green trees, there’s a lovely staircase setting. Candies is also known for its brunch.

Olive Bar and Kitchen, Khar west

Olive Bar and Kitchen is known for European and Mediterranean breakfast options. With a beautiful view of the city and warm interior décor, the restaurant is a perfect spot to start your morning brunch. The restaurant is located in the suburbs of Mumbai, Khar west.

Hakkasan

Hakkasan is a modern Cantonese cuisine fine dining restaurant. With its dark-stained English oak screens, blue aurora-like lighting in the background and splendid culinary performance in the open kitchen, Hakkasan is a must-visit restaurant for brunch dates. IT is located in BKC, Mumbai.

