Disneyland: Best Of Theme-parks To Visit Around The World

Disneyland is a happy place that excites kids and adults alike. Experiencing the theme-park is something one should not miss out on in their lifetime. Visiting Disneyland has been on the bucket list for most people. Here are the best of Disney Parks to Visit.

All the Disneyland parks around the world

Disneyland Resort, California

This is one of the oldest and largest of the Disney parks. This park was the first one to be built by Walt Disney himself. Opened on July 17, 1955, this one has about nine different themed zones. One day is never enough to explore this place. Make sure to get a daily pass for rides and tours if you are short on time.

Walt Disney World, Florida

This is the second theme park that Walt Disney built. This Disney World is home to infinite attractions that will keep your children caught up all day while the parents can simply indulge in a relaxing spa day. There are six different theme parks inside, the Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon should definitely not be missed. Make sure you experience the fine dining with fairies.

Tokyo Disney Resort, Tokyo

Tokyo is also home to the Disney Sea. This park harbours seven different typographical areas with amazing options to explore. These attractions make Tokyo Park the third most visited park in the world. To avoid queues, you can simply get a FASTPASS.

Disneyland Paris, Marne-la-Vallee

After the Eiffel Tower, Disneyland is the most visited destination in Paris. You will be serenaded by the Disney characters as soon as you enter the park. Don’t forget to visit Alice and Mad Hatter in Fantasyland and Sleeping Beauty in her Castle.

Hong Kong Disneyland, Hong Kong

Opened in 2005, this is the smallest of the Disney Parks. With its themed attractions and entertainment, this park still manages to attract thousands of tourists every year. There is also a Toy Story Land with larger than life toys and definitely should not be missed.

Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai

What makes this park unique is its design for creating almost completely original and fictional worlds from the films. Opened in 2016, this park has attractions like Tron Lightcycle Power Run and a completely reimagined Pirates of the Caribbean. The park is big enough to keep you busy for two days.

