Famous Travel Destinations That Have Been The Most Affected By Climate Change

With the climate changing so fast, it is becoming an eminent issue in the world. There are ice caps melting as you are reading this article. With the many wildfires and melting of ice caps, the risk of global warming has put many of the world’s prime tourist destinations on the verge of collapse and destruction. Some tourist destinations are also on the brink of vanishing or submerging completely under-water. Here are a few famous travel destinations in the world that have been the most affected by the climate crisis today.

The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Stretched across more than 1400 miles, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest coral reef system in the world. The rising temperatures in the ocean have caused coral bleaching in vast proportions. This is a condition where the corals turn white and are prone to mass die-off. A recent study states that as of 2017, more than 50% of the corals have already died.

Venice, Italy

The Adriatic Sea coursing through the canals of Venice has its own anachronistic charm. With a place with so much water, the citizens have witnessed the water level rise in recent years and have recently faced one of the worst floods ever in the history of its entire existence. Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn created a massive sculpture of hands reaching out of the Grand Canal in an effort to draw attention to the sinking city.

Glacier National Park, Montana

Stretched across million acres in Montana on the US-Canada Border, this place attracts more than 3 million visitors every year. But with the temperatures rising, the ecosystem is rapidly losing one of its main attractions, the glaciers. According to research from in 2017, some of the glaciers have seen reductions up to 85%. The sinking shows no signs of slowing down either.

