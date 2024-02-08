English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Guruvayur Temple: PM Modi Pays Visit To 'Dwaraka of South' Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on 22nd January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Guruvayoor Temple in Kerala.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
PM Narendra Modi Guruvayur Temple
PM Narendra Modi Guruvayur Temple | Image:@narendramodi/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a Kerala tour today and he is visiting the Guruvayur Temple. He will also pay his respects at the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple later in the day. Let us know a little more about both of these temples in Kerala and their significance in Hindu beliefs.

Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur

The small town of Guruvayoor is home to the historic Sree Krishna Temple. Also called the Dwaraka of the South, it is among the most revered pilgrimage destinations in the entire country. As per tradition, the shrine faces the East with two Gopurams, one in the East called Kizhakkenada and the other in the West called Padinjarenada. In the front and the east side of the Nalambalam lie the pillars of light called Deepasthambham. There are several such light pillars in the temple. Another famous sight here is the Dwajasthamba. It is a flag-staff, around 70 feet tall, fully covered with gold.

The idol of Sree Krishna is placed inside the Garbhagriha. Images of Ganapathy, Lord Ayyappa and Edathedathu Kavil Bhagavathy can also be found inside the temple. It is believed that the shrine has divine healing powers and devotees flock to the temple with the belief that Shri Krishna will bless them.

Guruvayur Temple | Image: keralatourism.org

The local deity worshipped here is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan. The deity is a four-armed standing Vishnu carrying the Panchajanya, the Sudarshana, the mace Kaumodaki, and a lotus with a tulasi garland. This image represents the form exact of Vishnu as revealed to Krishna's parents Vasudeva and Devaki during the time of his birth.

Advertisement

History of the temple

The history of the temple has ups and downs. Built by King Janamejaya, who had prayed to Krishna at Guruvayur to get rid of his leprosy and he was fully healed. During the rule of Perumals, the temple was ignored but due to the blessings of a kind man who was fed by a Brahmin at the Guruvayur shrine, the temple saw its glory days again. Hence, it is believed that the shrine has healing powers.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Open: Shrivalli goes down fighting

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. When Bollywood Experimented With Dark Comedy

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  3. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries14 minutes ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  5. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement