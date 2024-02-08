Guruvayur Temple: PM Modi Pays Visit To 'Dwaraka of South' Ahead Of Ram Mandir Inauguration

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a Kerala tour today and he is visiting the Guruvayur Temple. He will also pay his respects at the Thriprayar Shree Ramaswami Temple later in the day. Let us know a little more about both of these temples in Kerala and their significance in Hindu beliefs.

Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur

The small town of Guruvayoor is home to the historic Sree Krishna Temple. Also called the Dwaraka of the South, it is among the most revered pilgrimage destinations in the entire country. As per tradition, the shrine faces the East with two Gopurams, one in the East called Kizhakkenada and the other in the West called Padinjarenada. In the front and the east side of the Nalambalam lie the pillars of light called Deepasthambham. There are several such light pillars in the temple. Another famous sight here is the Dwajasthamba. It is a flag-staff, around 70 feet tall, fully covered with gold.

The idol of Sree Krishna is placed inside the Garbhagriha. Images of Ganapathy, Lord Ayyappa and Edathedathu Kavil Bhagavathy can also be found inside the temple. It is believed that the shrine has divine healing powers and devotees flock to the temple with the belief that Shri Krishna will bless them.

Guruvayur Temple | Image: keralatourism.org

The local deity worshipped here is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan. The deity is a four-armed standing Vishnu carrying the Panchajanya, the Sudarshana, the mace Kaumodaki, and a lotus with a tulasi garland. This image represents the form exact of Vishnu as revealed to Krishna's parents Vasudeva and Devaki during the time of his birth.

History of the temple

The history of the temple has ups and downs. Built by King Janamejaya, who had prayed to Krishna at Guruvayur to get rid of his leprosy and he was fully healed. During the rule of Perumals, the temple was ignored but due to the blessings of a kind man who was fed by a Brahmin at the Guruvayur shrine, the temple saw its glory days again. Hence, it is believed that the shrine has healing powers.