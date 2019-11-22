Haunted Places In Kolkata That Will Put Even The Bravest Hearts To A Test

If you love adventures and thrills or want to test your courage, then what can be better than visiting places that are known to be haunted? The idea of travelling to such places is thrilling for many. Many such haunted places have some interesting background stories which add to the thrills. Here are some of the most known haunted places in Kolkata that you may not want to visit alone.

National Library, Alipore

People when alone in the library have reportedly felt the presence of someone breathing near their neck. It is also said that it happens more when people don’t keep books in place. Sounds of footsteps are also heard by many. It is speculated that the place is haunted by the wife of Lord Metcalfe who keeps roaming in the halls. Apart from being the largest library in India, the spookiness that happens inside makes it one of the haunted places in Kolkata.

Howrah Bridge

There is a place under the Bridge which is close to the Mullick Ghat flower market. Many have witnessed paranormal activities in that spot. People who practice wrestling daily there have reportedly seen swinging hands in the river, which disappears immediately. Local people who reside there say that the place is haunted by the spirits of those who have drowned or committed suicide in the Ganges. Howrah bridge is thus considered to be one of the most haunted places in Kolkata

Putulbari

Putulbari also is known as the House of Dolls is situated close to Sovabazar jetty and is considered to be one of the haunted places in Kolkata. It is reportedly said that the Babus (owners) who used to reside in the place have sexually exploited young women and even killed a few of them. People say that the spirits of young women still haunt the place in order to seek justice. In the night, many have heard clinking sounds of anklets and bangles.

South Park Street Cemetery

South Park Street Cemetery is one of the oldest burial ground and also the haunted one in Kolkata. People have witnessed paranormal activities like capturing eerie images, shadows moving, health deteriorating, cameras dysfunctioning and many more. Local people are so scared that they keep their windows shut all the time.

