The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Celeb Spotting In New Orleans: Frenchman Street & Other Hotspots To Bump Into Stars

Travel

Celeb spotting in New Orleans: After LA and NYC, New Orleans is a Hubspot for bumping into celebs on the streets. Read on to know these celeb-spotting areas

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
celeb spotting in New Orleans

New Orleans is one of the top ten cities to spot the celebs hanging out on the streets. Hollywood South is becoming a famous and well-known spot where several Hollywood stars are spotted having a gala time. From Jennifer Aniston to Jimmy Fallon and the Chef Gordon Ramsay, locals tend to bump into several other Hollywood stars. After New York City and Los Angeles, New Orleans is becoming a celebrity-sighting city. Here are some places and spots in New Orleans where you can easily bump into a celeb star. 

ALSO READ | New Orleans is home to mystical academy in new Marvel comic

ALSO READ | Tiktok's popularity sparks the rise of 'collaboration houses'; details inside

Celeb hotspots in New Orleans

Frenchman Street

Frenchmen is a crowded, buzzing and vibrant spot. Its venues offer an array of live performances ranging from traditional jazz to blues to reggae and rock and are, themselves, famous, attracting audiences from all over the world. You’ll find a number of late-night eateries along Frenchmen Street and in the adjacent Faubourg Marigny neighbourhood.

Faubourg Marigny

Celebs are spotted hanging out in the Marigny. The place has some must-try bars like Whiskey Blue at the W, Club 360 at the World Trade Center or the International House. The offbeat Marigny district is known for its Cajun bistros, bohemian bars and jazz clubs. 

Emeril's New Orleans

Emeril's New Orleans is a classic restaurant with A-grade food and modern services. The restaurant serves classic and upscale New Orleans dishes by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse in a sleek, modern space. The place is a well-known celeb-spotting place in New Orleans. 

ALSO READ | Things to do in Kochi: Casual dining restaurants that are perfect for family lunch plans

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's best romantic comedy movies to watch on a date night

Image Courtesy: Unsplash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL