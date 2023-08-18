How Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. Holds Cruise Lines Accountable

When you have been seriously injured in a cruise accident, having a reputable legal advocate working for you could make all the difference. When you have to go up against a cruise line, it can feel overwhelming, especially when you are still recuperating from your devastating injuries.

The attorneys at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. are some of the United States’ top-rated Miami cruise ship accident lawyers. They advocate for passenger safety and demand negligent cruise lines be held accountable for their recklessness. Here is more about how cruise ship accidents happen, how the team at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. fights for injury victims, and what to expect from the claims process.

Cruise Ship Accidents Are More Common Than You Think

Many people are shocked to discover cruise ship accidents are common. Unfortunately, many cruise lines fail to take passenger safety and security as seriously as they should. There are some types of cruise ship accidents that occur more often than others. Some examples include:

● Cruise ship rape

● Cruise ship sexual assault

● Drownings

● Shore excursion accidents

● Cruise line crew member injuries

● Cruise ship passenger accidents

● Overboard accidents

● Cruise ship passenger disappearances

● Flowrider accidents

● Medical malpractice on cruise ships

These are only a few examples of accidents that happened on cruise ships. Victims may have the right to compensation when cruise line negligence contributes to the injuries they sustain.

Proving Negligence and Fault for Your Injuries

For any cruise ship accident claim to be successful, maritime lawyers must show the elements of negligence have been met. This means your attorney must present evidence that shows how the cruise line, cruise crew members, or other parties may have contributed to your injuries.

To do this, your lawyer must show that the cruise line owed you a duty of care and breached that duty of care. This breach in the duty of care must be the direct cause of your cruise ship accident injuries for the verdict to come down in your favor.

Maximizing Financial Compensation

Cruise ship accident claims may be complex, but there are multiple ways victims can recover the compensation they are owed. If you are a cruise ship crew member, you may have the right to benefits through the Longshore and Harbor Workers Compensation Act (LHWCA). This is similar to how state workers compensation benefits work, but applies to employees that work on or around navigable waters.

If you are a cruise ship passenger who suffered injuries, you may have the right to file a personal injury lawsuit against the cruise line and other at-fault parties. By filing a personal injury claim, you have a greater chance of recovering maximum compensation for your losses, including:

● Pain and suffering

● Medical bills

● Emotional distress

● Diminished quality of life

● Disfigurement and skin scarring

● Loss of household services

● Loss of income

Takeaways

Cruise ship accident claims can be notoriously difficult. If you or someone you love has been seriously injured, having an experienced cruise ship accident attorney on your side could make all the difference in the outcome of your case. With Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. fighting for your rights, you can focus on healing while your maritime injury law firm demands negligent cruise ships be held accountable.