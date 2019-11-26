US Visa Application India | How To Apply, Documents And Details

Thousands of Indians apply for a Tourist Visa to travel in the USA, every year. You can apply for a B-1 or a B-2 Tourist Visa when going to the US. B-1 Visa is for travellers visiting the United States for business-related affairs like attending educational, negotiation of contracts, seminars etc. B-2 is for people travelling for recreation purposes, meeting, medical treatment etc. B-1 and B-2 are mostly issued together.

How To Apply For A Tourist Visa To The USA?

The applicant must select their location in India and start their visa application on the official website of the US Consular Electronic Application Centre.

He/she should fill up the DS-160 Visa application form. It is mandatory to answer every query mentioned in the application form.

The applicant must sign the application form online and submit it after uploading a passport-size picture along with it.

The applicant is allowed to pay the visa processing fee within 48 hours post submission of the form. They can pay the fee via internet banking.

Once the form is submitted, the applicant is advised to take a print of the DS-160 confirmation page that contains the barcode. This document must be kept safely until the visitor reaches the USA.

After the submission, the applicant has to attend two interviews. So, they must book appointments soon after submitting their visa application.

The first interview is held to collect the applicant's fingerprints and photograph. This is a brief process that does not take more than 10 minutes. Applicants are always advised to reach a little earlier than their scheduled time slot.

The second and more important interview is held to get more information about the applicant. During this interview, phones, electronic gadgets, and any kind of bags are not allowed inside the room of the interviewer. The applicant is allowed to step inside only with their forms and documents.

During the second interview, the immigration officer enquires about how the applicant is going to fund their trip, about the duration of their trip, and their purpose of visit to the USA. The result of the interview is given out at the spot by the immigration officer.

Documents Required

Original valid passport. The applicant must carry all the old and expired passports to the interview. Also, the current passport must have validation for at least 6 months beyond the applicant's expected date of arrival in the USA.

Hard as well as soft copy of the passport-size photograph taken as per the specification.

Visa application DS-160 with a stamp from the Visa Application Centre (VAC) on the confirmation page.

Proof of payment of visa fee in the form of a valid receipt.

The interviewer would want to confirm that the applicant is a legitimate person who meets all the requirements for the Tourist Visa. Hence, the applicant will have to carry a valid identity proof and must have a valid reason to visit the USA.

The applicant will have to present documents proving that they have sufficient funds to pay for their trip to the USA.

The applicant will have to prove that they have strong ties back in India that will show that they have a strong reason to come back to their country after the completion of the trip.

Proof stating the purpose of the trip and intend to leave the USA after the trip is over.

Proof of sufficient funds (copy of passbook and bank statement).

Detailed and complete itinerary with plans and dates.

A copy of last year's tax payment, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and TAX ID.

Business card (if the applicant has one).

Invitation letters or cards from relatives inviting the applicant to the USA.

If the applicant is employed, they have to get a letter of employment from their employer.

If the applicant is a government employee, they will have to submit an NOC.

If the applicant is a businessman, they will have to present a proof of the ownership of their business.

Fess Details

The visa application fee for an Indian applicant is approximately ₹10,880. The applicant can pay the visa application fee through bank internet payment via NEFT, IMPS. It can also be done over the counter payment with cash at Axis or Citibank branches.

Disclaimer: The visa application fee changes according to the foreign exchange rate. It is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Eligibility Criteria For Indian Applicants