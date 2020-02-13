Indian Royal Families: Here Are The Top 5 Richest Dynasties That Are Still Thriving

The words 'royal family' indicate an abundance of wealth, luxury, and grandeur in their life. And India has no shortage of them. While most Indian royal families of foregone days have abandoned the life of luxury since, there are still a few around who live the high life. With tons of comfort in their daily life, they are truly living life king size.

Richest Indian Royal Families

Mewar Dynasty

The seventy-sixth custodian in the line of the Mewar dynasty in India, Rana Sriji Arvind Singh Mewar, is truly living a royal life. The Mewar dynasty is at the top of the richest royal families in India. They have a number of luxury hotels, resorts, and charities all over Rajasthan.

Alsisar's Royal Family

The Raja of Khetri, Abhimanyu Singh is currently the head of the royal family of Alsisar. He is a sixteenth scion of the royal family of Alsisar. He is the owner of the palace in Jaipur and Ranthambore respectively, under the name of the royal family. Apart from this, he is also the co-sponsor of Magnetic Fields, an EDM music festival.

The Wadiyar Royal Family

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is currently the head of the Wadiyar dynasty at a young age of twenty-three years. He is presently titled as the Maharaja of Mysore. It is said that the total value of the asset sold by them sums up to nearly ten thousand crores.

The Royal Family of Jodhpur

The Royal Family of Jodhpur owns the world's largest private residence in Jodhpur, Umaid Bhavan. They are definitely one of the richest royal families in India. A part of the Palace is managed by the Taj Group as a heritage hotel. Apart from this, they also own other hotels and palaces in Jodhpur.

The Royal family of Rajkot

Yuvraj Mandhatasinh Jadeja is the head of the royal family of Rajkot. The most popular for their modern ideas of converting ancestral properties and palaces into heritage hotels as a part of promoting enterprise. They have put in close to a hundred crore rupees in hydropower plants and biofuel development.

The lifestyle of Royal families in India might not equate to the British Royal family, however, they are no less. Above mentioned are the richest royal families in India with the most luxurious lifestyles. The lifestyle of Indian royal families is often spoken about a lot!

Image Source - Unsplash by SAM MATHEWS