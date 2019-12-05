Jaipur Guide: Best Places To Eat, Drink, Shop And Stay In The 'Pink City' Of India

Jaipur, the capital city of the state of Rajasthan, is often referred to as the pink city. This is thanks to the fact that most of the buildings in the city have a uniform pink colouration ever since the British ruled India. Jaipur also happens to be one of the major tourist hubs, with thousands of visitors making a trip to the city every year to view its gorgeous locales, stunning architecture, and eat its delicious food. Here are a few of the best places in Jaipur for tourists who want to eat, drink, shop or stay in the pink city.

Best restaurants in Jaipur

Rajasthani cuisine offers some of the most unique and delicious meals in all of India. Jaipur, being the capital and the hub of the state, is certainly a hot spot for foodies who have several great locales to choose from for an amazing meal. Some of the most popular and acclaimed restaurants in Jaipur include Cinnamon-Jai Mahal Palace, Chokhi Dhani, Sheesha, Sunder Palace Restaurant and The Verandah.

Best places to get a drink in Jaipur

Sometimes you just want to relax or party with your friends when you are on a trip. For a good experience, you need a decent atmosphere and a good selection of beverages to choose from. Some of the best locales for drinks in the city of Jaipur include Rock, Aza, Blackout, Grunge and Orca Black.

Best places to shop in Jaipur

Jaipur has a unique culture and clothing style that definitely garners the attention of tourists. If you want to buy some souvenirs or authentic Rajasthani clothing, then there are several great locations for shopaholics in the pink city where they can happily spend their money and time. Johari Bazaar, Tripolia Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, Gaurav Tower and Tibbati Market are some of the most popular locations in Jaipur for those who want to do some shopping.

Best places to stay in Jaipur

Whenever you visit any place as a tourist, you undoubtedly need a good hotel to stay in after you are done exploring the area. A good hotel can truly make your experience in the city amazing, while a bad one can ruin your fun and make you feel like you have wasted your time and money. Jaipur has several gorgeous and grand hotels that can help make your trip a memorable one. Some of the best and most sought after hotels in Jaipur are Taj Rambagh Palace, Jaipur Friendly Villa, Oberoi Rajvilas and Bhola Bhawan Bed and Breakfast.

