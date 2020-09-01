Japan's 94-yr-old Toshimaen Amusement Park Shut To Make Way For A Harry Potter Theme Park

Harry Potter fans from all around the world rejoice, here’s good news for you all. A brand new Harry Potter theme amusement park is coming soon in Japan by 2023. The theme park will be built on the part of the area that was the Toshimaen amusement park until Monday, August 31.

Japan's 'Toshimaen amusement park' shuts after 94 years

Toshimaen amusement park had been in business for 94 years and closed its door for the last time on August 31. The part of the site will make way for a Harry Potter theme park. Toshimaen amusement park opened in 1926, in Northern Tokyo. With over 30 rides and attractions including a wooden carousel, which was made in Germany in 1907 and brought in 1971. The park is now expected to hold its 'closing ceremony' soon.

The Toshimean park also features a 350-meter doughnut-shaped pool, which was introduced in 1965. It is said to be the world’s first lazy river pool. In the long history, the final ceremony at the Toshimean amusement park was held on August 31, 2020.

The new Harry Potter theme park is slated to open at its place during the first half of 2023. According to the Japan Times, most of the 22-hectare site will be purchased by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government who plan to build a park there. The green space in the park will also be used as an emergency shelter during the time of a disaster.

The Harry potter theme park will be built over approximately 30,000 square meters. It will display film sets, costumes, props used by fantasy-films, based on the popular novels of the same name by British author J.K. Rowling. The Harry potter theme park in Japan will be the second such facility after Warner Bros Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry potter. The first one in Britain opened in 2012 and has welcomed around 1.4 million visitors.

According to Japan Times, the railway operator of Seibu Co. which owns Toshimean amusement park said that they reached with an agreement with Itochu Corp. and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. for part of the Toshimaen site in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward to be developed as the Harry Potter theme park, last month.

