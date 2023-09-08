Kotagiri To Avalanche Lake: Lesser Known Attractions Near Ooty

Ooty, the picturesque hill station nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, is famous for its lush green landscapes, tea gardens and bustling markets. However, beyond the well-trodden tourist paths, there are hidden treasures waiting to be explored.

2 things you need to know

Engage with the indigenous Toda culture in Nilgiri Hills.

Capture stunning landscapes at Needle Rock Viewpoint in Ooty.

Needle Rock Viewpoint

While journeying from Gudalur to Ooty, make a pit stop at Needle Rock Viewpoint. Named after a colossal rock formation resembling a sewing needle, this spot offers breathtaking panoramic vistas of the surrounding landscape. Photography enthusiasts will find it to be a haven for capturing the beauty of nature.

Toda Huts

Venture into the Nilgiri Hills to encounter the Toda tribe, a unique indigenous community. The Todas have their distinctive culture and live in traditional huts made of bamboo and thatch. Visiting their huts provides a rare opportunity to engage with the Toda people, learn about their way of life and appreciate their rich heritage.

(The Todas have their distinctive culture and live in traditional huts made of bamboo and thatch | Image: Pinterest)

Hidden Waterfalls

Escape the crowds and discover Ooty's secret waterfalls like Catherine Falls, Law's Falls and Elk Falls. Tucked away in lush forests, these lesser-known cascades provide the perfect backdrop for leisurely walks and refreshing swims in secluded tranquillity.

Avalanche Lake

A mere 25 kms from Ooty lies the serene Avalanche Lake. Surrounded by dense forests, this hidden gem offers a peaceful retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. Whether you choose to drive or embark on a scenic hike, you'll be rewarded with the soothing ambience of the lake. Pack a picnic, try your hand at fishing, or simply bask in the beauty of nature.

Kotagiri

Just a stone's throw from Ooty, Kotagiri offers a quieter alternative. The town boasts stunning vistas, expansive tea gardens, and excellent hiking opportunities. Embark on the serene trek to the Kodanad viewpoint and immerse yourself in the serene beauty of nature.

(Kotagiri offers a quieter alternative | Image: Pinterest)

Kalhatti Falls

Often overshadowed by its more famous counterparts, Kalhatti Falls near Ooty is a hidden gem. Nestled amidst thick forests, reaching the falls involves an adventurous hike. Once there, you can enjoy a picturesque picnic spot and the refreshing allure of the cascading waters.

Overall, Ooty's charm goes far beyond its popular attractions. These lesser-known getaway spots offer a chance to connect with nature, immerse yourself in indigenous culture and explore tranquil hideaways away from the bustling crowds. So, the next time you visit Ooty, be sure to venture off the beaten path and uncover these hidden treasures for a truly memorable experience.