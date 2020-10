Latest Travel Guidelines Laid Down In Different States: All Important Things To Know

As India eases its lockdown regulations more and more, every state of India is also easing its travel restrictions. Many states like Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and other states have made it easier and safer for travellers to start their journey again. Take a look at the latest travel guidelines in every state of India.

Latest travel guidelines by the government

Himachal travel guidelines

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: Only 10 days for non-travellers

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: Recommended that booking made in advance

Travel guidelines for Uttarakhand

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Recommended that booking made in advance

Travel guidelines for Punjab

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will observe Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All international arrivals will observe Home Quarantine for seven days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Institutional Quarantine will be not be required if a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report is shown

Travel guidelines for Rajasthan

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for seven days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No Quarantine for Domestic Passengers

Travel Guidelines for Haryana

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for Asymptomatic Passengers

E-Pass Requirements: Only if you are planning to stay in the state for more than 72 hours

Travel Guidelines for Uttar Pradesh

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All domestic arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for 14 days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Domestic Passengers who will leave in 7 days are exempted from Quarantine

Travel Guidelines for Delhi

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All domestic arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for 7 days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: Only self-declaration form is required for international travellers

Other Information: Domestic Travellers are exempted from quarantine

Travel Guidelines for Jammu & Kashmir

Institutional Quarantine: 14 days quarantine for all travellers

Home Quarantine: 14 days quarantine for all travellers

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: Testing for all

Travel Guidelines for Ladakh

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 7 days for every passenger planning to stay for more than a week

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: Screening for all

Travel Guidelines for Chandigarh

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for seven days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No quarantine for Domestic arrivals

Travel Guidelines for Andaman & Nicobar

Institutional Quarantine: 7 days if tested positive

Home Quarantine: 7 days if tested positive

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: All passengers will be screened

Travel Guidelines for Pondicherry

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: No

Travel Guidelines for Daman & Diu

Institutional Quarantine: 14 days for all

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: Screeing will be required for all passengers

Travel Guidelines for Lakshadweep

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: 14 days quarantine in Cochi and 14 days Quarantine in Agatti

Travel Guidelines for Kerela

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: No quarantine for travellers leaving in 7 days

Travel Guidelines for Tamil Nadu

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: Domestic and International travellers will have to quarantine for 14 days

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Testing will be done for Symptomatic Travellers

Travel Guidelines for Karnataka

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for International Travellers

E-Pass Requirements: Only self-declaration form is required for international travellers

Other Information: No quarantine for Dometic travellers

Travel Guidelines for Andhra Pradesh

Institutional Quarantine: Mandatory 14 days

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: Required for all

Other Information: Exempted from quarantine if a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report is shown

Travel Guidelines for Telangana

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for seven days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No quarantine for Domestic arrivals

Travel Guidelines for Sikkim

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: 11 days optional Home or Institutional Quarantine for all

Travel Guidelines for Assam

Institutional Quarantine: 2 days Institutional Quarantine

Home Quarantine: 8 days Home Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No quarantine for Asymptomatic arrivals leaving in 72 hours

Travel Guidelines for Meghalaya

Institutional Quarantine: Only for 10 days if tested positive

Home Quarantine: Only for 10 days if tested positive

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: COVID-19 testing for all

Travel Guidelines for Nagaland

Institutional Quarantine: Asymptomatic arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 14 days

Home Quarantine: Asymptomatic arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for 14 days

E-Pass Requirements: Required with a Self-Declaration form as well

Other Information: Can take a COVID-19 test

Travel Guidelines for Manipur

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: For travellers testing COVID-19+

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: COVID-19 Testing for all

Travel Guidelines for Tripura

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for all

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Swab test for all

Travel Guidelines for Mizoram

Institutional Quarantine: 21 days for all

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: No

Travel Guidelines for Gujarat

Institutional Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Institutional Quarantine for 7 days

Home Quarantine: All international arrivals will have to go in Home Quarantine for 7 days after Institutional Quarantine

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Travel Guidelines for Goa

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: Only international arrivals will have to go into 14 days if tested positive

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No restrictions for domestic travellers

Travel Guidelines for Maharashtra

Institutional Quarantine: 7 days for International arrivals

Home Quarantine: All domestic arrivals 14 day and 7 days for International arrivals

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Travel Guidelines for Madhya Pradesh

Institutional Quarantine: 7 days for International arrivals

Home Quarantine: 7 days for International arrivals

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Testing for Symptomatic travellers

Travel Guidelines for Chhattisgarh

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for all

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: Testing for Symptomatic travellers in only Raipur

Travel Guidelines for Odisha

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: No

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No restrictions

Travel Guidelines for Jharkhand

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for all

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Travel Guidelines for West Bengal

Institutional Quarantine: No

Home Quarantine: 14 days for Asymptomatic travellers

E-Pass Requirements: Required

Other Information: No

Travel Guidelines for Bihar

Institutional Quarantine: 7 days for International arrivals

Home Quarantine: 7 days for International arrivals

E-Pass Requirements: No

Other Information: No restrictions for Domestic travellers

Promo Pic Credit: Belle Maluf from Unsplash