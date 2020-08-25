Lufthansa Group Announces Change In Fare Structure, No Rebooking Charges Till December End

Lufthansa Group has announced a change in their fare structure until the end of December, including no rebooking fares for Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines flights. The German airline company said that, with immediate effect, flights across fares category can be rebooked several times free of charge.

In May, the Lufthansa Group had announced an extension of free rebooking period, saying the trip can be rebooked free of charge to a new travel date up to and including December 2021. The global aviation group had said that the rule was applied to tickets booked up to and including 30 June 2020 and with a confirmed travel date up to and including 30 April 2021.

The company has now gone ahead with flexibility in the new travel bookings as well on short, medium and long-haul routes. Lufthansa said in a statement that the airlines are meeting their customers' needs for flexible travel arrangements to an even greater extent. However, it added that the customers may incur additional costs if the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination.

“Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment,” the statement read.

'Responding to special needs'

It said that the company is also responding to the special needs of customers during the corona crisis and continue to offer a return flight promise on all European routes and a travel insurance policy. The on-site cover applies in the event of a travel warning or a significant spread of the pandemic and travellers will be flown back to Germany, Austria or Switzerland with Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines.

The Economy Classic, Business Saver, Economy Flex and Business Flex fares include an "all-inclusive carefree package" that covers the costs of quarantine, travel interruption, a telephone consultation before and during the trip or medical repatriation. In the "Bring me Home NOW" fare, customers are carried on the next bookable Lufthansa Group flight if desired.

(Image credit: Lufthansa)