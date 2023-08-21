Mahabaleshwar To Gangtok: 5 Places To Visit Over A Long Weekend

For both natives and visitors, a long weekend is a great time to either explore or indulge in some rest and rejuvenation. These locations are some of the best ones to visit over a holiday weekend if you're seeking for something to do.

Consider Kerala's Munnar and Alleppey if you want a combination of a hill station and a beach. Travellers can see the well-known tea estates, the Mattupetty Dam in Munnar, the Alappuzha Lighthouse, and enjoy a houseboat stay in Alleppey in just four days.

Coorg in Karnataka

Bangalore city is around a seven-hour journey from Coorg or Kodagu, commonly referred to as the Scotland of India. You can go to Talakaveri, Abbey Falls, Mandalpatti Peak, Dubare Elephant Camp, Padi Igguthappa Temple, Sri Bhagandeshwara Temple, and the Iruppu Falls. From home stays to luxurious resorts, there are many places to stay.

South Goa

There is perpetual contention between North and South Goa. South Goa is the place to go if you want to get away from the crowds and the nightlife of North Goa. South Goa's beaches also provide possibilities for beach lodging. Cola Beach (which has a beach on one side and a backwater on the other), Agonda Beach, Butterfly Beach, Palolem Beach, Cabo de Rama Fort, and Mormugao Fort are a few wonderful beaches to explore. You may also decide to visit Dudhsagar Falls during the day.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is well-known for its lovely rivers and towering hills. It is a small hill station in the picturesque Western Ghats. Your senses will be captivated by its natural beauty, adventurous sports like hiking, boating, birdwatching, and rock climbing, elevated vantage places like Arthur's Seat or the Lingmala Waterfall, Mapro Garden, and Tapola's nature trails.

Gangtok

If you enjoy travelling to the highlands during the monsoon season, Gangtok is yet another great choice for the next long weekend. The city is well-liked by tourists because it is incredibly appealing, delightfully raucous, and cloud-wrapped. Some of the must-do activities in this area include the Dzongri Trek, Varsey/Barsey Trek, Tholung Trek, Tsomgo Lake, Ban Jhakri Falls, Tashi viewpoint, Enchey Monastery, Ganesh Tok, and Do Drul Chorten Rumtek Monastery.

Varanasi

A trip to the holy city of Varanasi is strongly advised if you're searching for a more tranquil and spiritual experience. One of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities is Varanasi, which is located on the banks of the revered River Ganges. It is renowned for its ghats, where devotees congregate to carry out religious rites and take in enthralling ceremonies. A very magical event is the nighttime Ganga Aarti, during which priests light lamps and offer prayers along the riverbanks. Another way to experience Varanasi's spiritual vibe is to explore the city's winding streets, visit its historic temples, and take a Ganges boat ride.