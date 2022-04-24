Man Uses Apple AirTags To Locate Lost Luggage; Calls Airline's Response 'appalling'

In an interesting turn of events, a newly married couple is trying to get their misplaced luggage back from an airline company with the help of Apple AirTags. According to a report by CNN, Elliot Sharod and Helen were returning back from their wedding when they lost one of their bags. They took a flight on 17 April 2022 from Frankfurt to Dublin, when Sharod realised that his bags were not loaded. In the next couple of days, the newly wedded couple got back two out of three of their bags, with one of them still missing.

When Sharod tracked it with the help of an AirTag that he had placed in earlier, he found that the bag has been sent to a random location in central London. Meanwhile, Aer Lingus and Eagle Aviation have not been handling Sharod's inquiry about his lost bag very well. As per the CNN report, Aer Lingus has told Sharod on multiple occasions that the bag has been located in the new location, brought to his house to "find them not there." On the other hand, the courier company operating with Aer Lingus, Eagle Aviation has not responded to Sharod's calls or contact forms as well.

Message to @AerLingus - give me my bag back. I’ve told you where it is. It’s now moved a few streets down. You’ve given my back to someone else. This is stolen. I have a police report with @metpoliceuk raised.



Your response to this is appalling pic.twitter.com/rGzQuIZSY8 — AirTag Adventurer 🇬🇧🇿🇦🇹🇷🇰🇭 (@aviosAdventurer) April 22, 2022

In a short video, Elliot Sharod explains that one of his lost bags is at a random location. Sharod says in his video that his lost bag is at a place which is "neither an Aer Lingus location nor a location of your (Aer Lingus') courier of choice." Sharod goes on to say that he has informed the airline of concern about the location of his bag, which he can see live with the help of Apple's AirTag. Quite interestingly, Sharod showcases the change in location of the bag with the help of Microsoft PowerPoint.

Hi @AerLingus - perhaps a PowerPoint presentation on the journey you’ve sent my lost/stolen bag on will help?



I’ve told you multiple times where it is and you’re doing nothing about it.



This has been a shocking experience with you pic.twitter.com/105BdEM7MU — AirTag Adventurer 🇬🇧🇿🇦🇹🇷🇰🇭 (@aviosAdventurer) April 22, 2022

This is yet another example of when Apple's products or gadgets, in general, come in handy. Sharod has mentioned the Apple AirTags, which is a $29 tracking device that shares its live location to the owner and can easily be used to track luggage bags, handbags, wallets, car keys and other things. After not getting a proper response from the two companies, Sharod has decided to take things online and document them.