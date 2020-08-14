Meow Meow Temple In Japan Is A Must Visit Place For All Cat Lovers; See Adorable Pics

For every cat lover on the planet, Meow Meow temple also called Nyan Nyan Ji in Japanese is the best place to visit. The famous cat shrine is located in Kyoto, Japan. In the temple, adorable feline plays the role of head monk and assistants. The temple is full of cats. According to Japanese tradition, cats are seen as lucky and many believe cats bring good fortune, that’s why cats are seen as god figures in Japan. The cat temple was opened in 2016 by a Japanese painter Toru Kaya.

Koyuki, a white cat in the image is the head priest of the cat temple. According to her owner, Koyuki loves to interact with her ‘worshipers’. She is not only a head monk, but the cute feline is also a social media celebrity with her own Instagram account. Besides Koyuki, the temple also has other cats, Waka (male), Chin (male), Aruji (male), Ren (female), Konatsu (female), and Chicchi (female).

Koyuki is not the first cat monk to occupy the place of honor in the temple: there are already three generations of feline monks, those who have headed the temple. Temple complex also has a cafeteria for the visitors, from where one can order cat-themed food and drinks. Shop named ‘little footmark Ren’ is a place inside the temple from where one can buy souvenirs.

Read: Japan: Record Rise In Mercury Levels, Govt Issues Heatstroke Warning

Read: Japan Tech Giant SoftBank's Profits Rise On Investments

Meow Meow temple: Feline as monk

(Image Credit- Instagram/nekojizo)

Read: Japan Appeals Court Order To Recognize 'black Rain' Victims

Read: 75 Years Later, 1 Million Japanese War Dead Still Missing